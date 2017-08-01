Governor Lusaka and his rival Wangamati summoned by IEBC over Kimilili funeral skirmishes

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka and his fierce opponent Wycliffe Wangamati have been summoned by the Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission (IEBC) over acts violence.

Wycliffe Wangamati is vying on a Ford Kenya ticket and is keen to unseat Lusaka who is defending his seat on Jubilee party ticket.

The two are expected to appear before the Code of Conduct committee this afternoon following the chaos at a funeral they attended in Kimilili on Saturday.

The politicians are accused of inciting their supporters to engage each other in a physical fight at the burial of businessman Edward Barasa.

The funeral was attended by Water CS Eugene Wamalwa and other Bungoma Jubilee leaders.

Two people were seriously injured, vehicles and property destroyed.

The family of the trader, who was killed by unknown gun men and his two daughters raped one week ago, was forced to bury him in a huff.

Following the skirmishes, Wangamati was arrested and detained at Kimilili police station before he was released on a Sh30,000 cash bail.