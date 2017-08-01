Business highlights August 1 2017

Relief as inflation falls back to 7.47%

Inflation in the country dropped to 7.47% in July down from 9.21% in June, falling back to the government’s target range.

This has been achieved on the back of significant decline in food prices owing to the improved weather conditions across the country.

Food and non-alcoholic index dipped by 2.05% between June and July while transport index fell by 0.29% between June and July 2017.

Housing, water, electricity, and gas index also fell by 0.08% owing to the decrease in the cost of electricity, Kerosene and cooking gas.

Investment management firm, Cytonn Investments, predicts that the pressure could ease further in the second half of the year.

BAT on the spot over corruption allegations

UK tobacco company, British American Tobacco (BAT) has been put under investigation by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over claims of corruption.

BAT is said to have bribed officials in East Africa to undermine anti-smoking laws imposed in the East African countries.

The allegations first surfaced on the Panorama programme on BBC in 2015. Paul Hopkins, who worked in BAT Kenya for 13 years told the Panorama show that he had started paying bribes after being told that it was the cost of doing business in East Africa.

BAT has confirmed the investigation, pledging their cooperation throughout the process.

Schneider eyes Kenya as regional export hub

Global energy management and automation firm, Schneider Electric, now has its eyes on making Kenya its regional export hub, the company’s chief executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire has said.

The firm runs a very big factory in Kenya in addition to its office in Nairobi which serves as East Africa’s headquarters and which hosts over 250 employees.

While addressing the media last week, Schneider Electric in partnership with the Salesian Don Bosco Foundation in Kenya signed a partnership to provide technical and vocational training to the youth on the new world of energy.