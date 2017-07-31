Vehicle of missing IEBC’s ICT manager found in Roysambu as search intensifies

A vehicle belonging to the missing IEBC ICT deputy director Christopher Musando has been found in Roysambu.

The Land Rover Discovery was traced intact at around 1 am on Monday and towed to Kasarani Police Station.

However, the whereabouts of Musando are still unknown after going missing on Friday.

Mr Musando, who was recently appointed to act as the Data Centre and Infrastructure manager was last seen at the IEBC’s Anniversary Towers offices at 10pm on Friday.

Police have launched probe into his disappearance seven days to the August General Elections.

A statement from IEBC to newsrooms yesterday said Musando was last seen on Friday night.

“The last communication from him is an SMS sent to one of his colleagues at around 3 am on Saturday morning,” IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said.

Chebukati explained that the content of the SMS suggested Msando was conscious and fully aware of his itinerary for the day.

“The matter has been reported to police and the commission, together with family members, is working closely with them to establish his whereabouts,” he added.

Musando was filling in for IEBC director of ICT James Muhati who was sent on a 30-day compulsory leave for not cooperating with the audit department.

His family reported at the Embakasi Police Station that Mr Musando’s four mobile phones were either off or went unanswered and his vehicle, a grey Land Rover Discovery, is also missing.

His wife, Eva Auma, reported the disappearance at the police station on Sunday.

“It has been reported by Mrs Eva Elsa Auma Buyu c/o Nyayo Estate and wife to Mr Christopher Chege Musando, who is manager, ICT Systems and Data Centre Support at IEBC, that Mr Musando has been missing since Friday the July 28, 2017,” the report in the Occurrence Book reads.