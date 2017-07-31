Sports highlights July 31 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo expected to appear in court on tax charges

World’s best Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to appear in a Spanish court later today following accusations of evading millions in tax. Prosecutors allege Ronaldo, has evaded sh 1.7B in tax since 2010. He previously denied the allegation, stating his “conscience is clear”. According to prosecutors, Ronaldo who is said to be the world’s most paid athlete, allegedly took “advantage of a company structure to hide income generated in Spain from his image rights from tax authorities. The Real Madrid star’s management have also denied the allegations.

Premier League summer signings ranked

Towards halfway point of the summer transfer window, Premier League clubs have spent almost sh136B. Romelu Lukaku’s £90m (sh 12.2B)move to Manchester United remains the most expensive transfer this summer across all leagues, this might not stand for long with the recent speculation about Kylian Mbappe of Monaco and Barcelona’s forward Neymar. Everton has the most signings so far with 11 new players.

SuperSport to air live IAAF World Championships

SuperSport is set to air live this year’s IAAF World Champions scheduled to start from August 4 to 13 in London. African viewers will be able to watch the games across multiple SuperSport channels on the DStv and GOtv platforms. DStv customers will enjoy the major action on SS8 HD, Maximo and Maximo 3 as GOtv customers enjoy the sports events on Select 3. The supreme form displayed by the likes of Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, Helen Obiri, David Rudisha, Nijel Amos from Botswana, Caster Semenya of South Africa and Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia in the past few months should see Africa continue its dominance in the endurance races.