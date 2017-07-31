Sports headlines-July 31 2017 Alexis and Ozil contract situations ideal, Wenger says

Alexis and Ozil contract situations ideal, Wenger says

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil entering the last year of their Arsenal contracts is an “ideal” situation for the club, believes manager Arsene Wenger.

Deals for Alexis and Ozil are due to expire at the end of the coming campaign, with the Chile international having been linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain as a result.

READ ALSO: Wenger confirms Alexis Sanchez will be back at Arsenal on Sunday

Alexis was not involved in this weekend’s Emirates Cup as his return to training following international duty Confederations Cup was delayed due to illness, as speculation of an exit from the Gunners continues to surround the exciting forward.

“It is an ideal situation – everyone has to perform,” Wenger said after his side defended their Emirates Cup title despite a 2-1 loss to Sevilla on Sunday.

Man Utd close to signing Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic

Manchester United are close to signing Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea for £40m. Matic, 28, would be United’s third summer buy, following £31m defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica and £75m striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

Speaking after Sunday’s 3-0 pre-season win over Valerenga, United manager Jose Mourinho said: “We are waiting for news. He wants it very much.

READ ALSO: Lukaku on target as 10-man Manchester United down Real Salt Lake

“I think we have a chance. Number 31 is a free number.”

It will be the second time Mourinho has bought Matic, having signed him for Chelsea.

Gor Mahia back to top of KPL table

Gor Mahia are back at the top of Kenyan Premier League after forcing a 2-0 win against Nakumatt FC on Sunday, July 30.

Nakumatt FC had planned to frustrate Gor Mahia by holding them in the first half but things did not go as planned when they found themselves trailing with only four minutes on the clock.

READ ALSO: Kerr optimistic of Gor’s ability after Everton match

Defender, Eugene Ambulwa scored to his own net to hand K’Ogalo the lead before George Odhiambo hit the winner in the 82nd minute. This was the first win for new Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr, who took over from Brazilian, Ze Maria early July.

The win saw Gor Mahia dislodge Posta Rangers at the summit on 31 points though they have a game in hand.