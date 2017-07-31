Newspapers summaries-July 31 2017

Daily Nation

Puzzle of hawker in fierce gun fight: Questions emerged Sunday over how a security lapse allowed a lone hawker to lay a 19-hour siege at the Sugoi home of Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday. The man, identified by locals as a well-known hawker in the area, was gunned down Sunday morning by an elite squad drawn from the General Service Unit. Police officers are treating the matter as an act of terror. Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet was queasy on revealing the identity of the attacker, but locals in Sugoi told this newspaper that he was well known in the area and a friend of the security officers at the DP’s residence.

Uhuru: I will concede defeat if I lose fairly: President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday evening admitted that he will concede if he loses fairly. During a TV live chat, the Head of State also asked his opponents to do the same so as to maintain peace in the country. “I’m the man who abides by the wish of the people and I pray that my opponents do the same. I ask Kenyans to look at one another as brother and sister,” he said. He said the Jubilee government wants to produce the calmest election that has ever been seen in the country which is why security forces as being equipped to ensure they handle any situation that might arise.

IEBC bars voters from taking photos inside polling stations: Voters will not be allowed to take photographs inside polling stations, the electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati has said. They have been forbidden to even take photos of ballot papers showing who they have voted for. Only journalists accredited to cover the August 8 General Election will be allowed to take photographs inside the polling stations. They will however be limited to only showing how the voting is going on within the polling station. “Voting is supposed to be secret. It is illegal to show everyone or post on any social media group who you have voted for,” Mr Chebukati said on Friday at the Bomas of Kenya.

The Star

2-6-3-3-3 pilot project to be rolled out this year: The government is expected to rollout a pilot project for the proposed 2-6-3-3-3 education system in this year’s schools’ third term. The 470 schools, selected in May, will be tested on the new curriculum. The pilot rollout trials will be undertaken in all the 47 counties. Currently, curriculum developers are developing more learning materials that will be used by the pilot schools. When the final evaluation of the pilot project is undertaken, it may be rolled out in other schools in January next year. The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development said 10 schools – five pre-primary and five primary schools – have been selected in every county.

Business Daily

Safaricom share hits all time high: Safaricom shareholders have enjoyed a Sh214 billion gain in their wealth this year after the telco’s share hit a new all-time high of Sh25 on Friday. The share price rally on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) saw the telecoms operator become the first listed company in Kenya to touch the Sh1 trillion mark in market valuation during trading. It has gained 28 per cent this year on the back of increased demand by foreign investors eyeing dividends. It opened the year at a price of Sh19.25. At this level of capitalisation, the company is now valued at nearly a seventh of the country’s GDP of Sh7.1 trillion.

Kenya spends more on debt than development: Kenya spent Sh41 billion more on debts than its total expenditure on development, an official data shows, highlighting the dangers of high borrowing. The data published by the Treasury on Friday shows that the country spent Sh435.7 billion to settle debts in the 2016/17 financial year. By comparison Sh394.2 billion was released to all the national government departments and agencies to finance development projects in the financial year that ended on June 30. The expenditure on debt is also higher than the Sh284.7 billion that the Treasury released to the 47 counties to cover both their current and development expenditures.

IEBC man disappears hours to kit testing: The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s director for ICT has gone missing hours before the public testing of a results transmission system today to avoid a repeat of the 2013 polls technology failure. IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati yesterday said the whereabouts of Chris Msando, the acting ICT director at the agency, have not been established and police have mounted a search for him. “The commission wishes to notify the public that one of its ICT managers was last seen on Friday night. The last communication from him is an SMS text sent to one of his colleagues at around 3am on Saturday morning,” said Mr Chebukati.