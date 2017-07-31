News highlights July 31 2017

IEBC Director of ICT Chris Musando found dead at City Mortuary

IEBC Director of ICT Chris Musando, who went missing on Friday has been found dead at City Mortuary. Reports say Musando’s body was brought in last night from Kikuyu, where it is suspected he was murdered. A vehicle belonging to him was earlier on found in Roysambu and towed to Kasarani Police Station.

Former Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir appointed Jubilee Party’s Chief for August polls

Former Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has been appointed Jubilee Party’s Chief in the 8th August General election.

Chirchir served as a commissioner in the defunct Interim Independent Electoral Commission.

However, he stepped aside as Cabinet Secretary to allow investigations after he was accused of facilitating corruption.

At the national tallying Centre, Chirchir will be deputized by Jubilee party Executive Director Winnie Guchu.

Ms Guchu is the immediate commissioner of the Judicial Service Commission.

The Jubilee duo appointment comes after National super alliance (NASA) also nominated Siaya senator James Orengo as the coalition’s Chief Agent for the August 8 poll.

National Super Alliance CEO Norman Magaya will be the alternate Chief Agent.

Choose progress over empty rhetoric, President Kenyatta tell Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to choose progress over empty rhetoric when they decide the country’s destiny on August 8.

Speaking Sunday evening during a live online conversation with Kenyans on Facebook, the President urged Kenyans to vote for him so that he can implement his Action Plan to create 6.5 million jobs by building on the foundation he has laid in the last four years.

Uhuru said his Administration has concrete plans to create more jobs, lower prices and make Kenya safer through proper investment in the right sectors.

The President noted that his close challenger Raila Odinga does not have any plan to build on the progress the country has achieved in the last four years.

“No plan means no progress. No progress means no new jobs, higher cost of living, weakened security and a less prosperous Kenya,” said the President during the virtual town hall meeting through Facebook live.

“Choose progress to build on the foundation we have laid down. Choose progress and prosperity over empty politics.”

He urged Kenyans to choose peace and security, adding that his Action Plan covers all that is needed to make Kenya more prosperous, peaceful and secure.

The President called on Kenyans to promote peace and unity as the country heads to the election.

“No matter the outcome of the election, we must remember that we are all Kenyans,” said the President.

The Head of State said his Government plans to create 6.5 million jobs in the next four years by building on the progress that was achieved in the last four years.

He said the government has invested sufficient resources in improving the country’s infrastructure to support job creation. The government has also invested sufficient resources in equipping the country’s security forces to boost the safety of Kenyans.

The President answered questions from viewers on varying subjects including how the Government will make the cash transfer program more efficient and how it plans to boost the development of North Eastern Kenya.