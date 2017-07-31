News highlights-July 31 2017 First batch of presidential ballots due in the country today

First batch of presidential ballots due in the country today

The presidential ballots are due to start arriving in the country Monday from Dubai where they were printed. The ballot papers will be in 416,360 booklets, and will include one per cent provision in case of spoilt votes, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The printing started last week after the Appeals Court dismissed a case by the Opposition coalition NASA which was opposed to the tender being awarded to Al Ghurair.

Already, ballot papers for Governor, Woman Representative, and Senate elections have arrived in the country, most of them touching base at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on July 18.

Ballot papers have been printed for each of the 19.6 million voters, with about 1.2m more printed above the number of registered voters.

Car belonging to missing IEBC Manager recovered

Police have recovered the vehicle belonging to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Information Communication and Technology Manager Chris Musando who has been missing since Friday.

Nairobi Police Boss Japheth Kome told Capital FM News that the Land Rover Discovery belonging to Musando was found Monday morning in Roysambu at about 1.00am and has since been towed to Kasarani police station.

According to Koome, detectives are currently dusting the vehicle which had been found locked “for any clues that may lead to the discovery of the missing manager.”

The whereabouts of Musando are yet to be known since Saturday dawn when his mobile phones were switched off.

Police probing identity of DP Ruto home intruder

Police have launched an investigation to establish the identity of the intruder who staged an attack at the residence of Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday,July 29.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet on Sunday told journalists that they had not established his real identity, even though multiple police sources said he had tried to access the home previously while claiming that he was a hawker.

“The matter is under active investigation to establish the identity of the intruder and the motive as well as circumstances that led to the intrusion,” Boinnet told a news conference, after announcing that the intruder had been killed after a night-long siege in which he also killed a General Service Unit officer he was holding hostage.

According to the IG, the intruder managed to access the home after snatching a firearm from a GSU officer at the main gate, but he was not able to proceed past the second gate that leads to the DP’s house.