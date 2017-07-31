Former Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir appointed Jubilee Party’s Chief for August polls

Former Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has been appointed Jubilee Party’s Chief in the 8th August General election.

Chirchir served as a commissioner in the defunct Interim Independent Electoral Commission.

However, he stepped aside as Cabinet Secretary to allow investigations after he was accused of facilitating corruption.

At the national tallying Centre, Chirchir will be deputized by Jubilee party Executive Director Winnie Guchu.

Ms Guchu is the immediate commissioner of the Judicial Service Commission.

The Jubilee duo appointment comes after National super alliance (NASA) also nominated Siaya senator James Orengo as the coalition’s Chief Agent for the August 8 poll.

National Super Alliance CEO Norman Magaya will be the alternate Chief Agent.