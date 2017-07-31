Dream Come True For Majengo’s Jijazie After Winning Nairobi Governor’s Football Cup final

Jijazie FC from Majengo had already planned how they will use the prize money ahead of the Nairobi Governor’s Cup football tournament to be staged on Sunday at City Stadium, true to their words the dream will be realized.

Ever since the tournament commenced, the prize money Sh1.5million has been the driving force behind the team.

“We have consulted widely on what we want to do should we win the money.The plan is to use that money to start small businesses within the Majengo area,” said captain Timothy Ngugi

Standing in the way of Jijazie FC was True Gunners from Dagoretti in the boys’ final, a match they won in the first half, ending 2-0.

“I know it is wrong to start budgeting for funds you don’t have yet. As for our team that is our target, which has brought us this far,”added the captain.

In the girls final, Beijing Raiders from Mathare beat Kariobangi Sports Ladies 1-0 going home with Sh500,000

YouTube FC and Real FC will clashed in the amputee football final that has attracted international players including Turkey-based Dalmas Otieno.