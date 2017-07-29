Newspaper summaries-July 29 2017

Daily Nation

Raila uses friendship with Magufuli to win over voters: National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate Raila Odinga has said that if he wins in the forthcoming elections movement across the Kenya-Tanzania border will be easier because he and Tanzanian President John Magufuli are friends. “(President John Pombe) Magufuli is my friend; I will speak to him and ensure that this border is opened,” Mr Odinga said at the Namanga border post from where he started a series of roadside campaigns in Kajiado County. He claimed that the current frosty relations between Kenya and Tanzania were caused by “insults hurled by people in Jubilee government”.

How presidential ballots will be tracked: Presidential candidates’ representatives and observers will be given lists of the contents of each pallet, all the ballot papers per polling station and specific information on the departure of the papers from Dubai and their arrival in Nairobi, the electoral commission has said. The candidates’ representatives and the media will also be present when the pallets are removed from the Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing factory and taken to the airport, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official Roselyn Akombe said. On Election Day, presiding officers will send information on the turn-out so far to the IEBC headquarters. She said there are no presidential ballot papers in Nairobi as the first batch will be sent on July 31 and the second on August 1.

10 die in road accidents in Kisii and Narok: At least 10 people have been killed in road crashes in Narok and Kisii counties. In Narok, five people among them four secondary schoolgirls travelling home for the August holidays died Friday in a crash involving a matatu and a lorry at Maltauro on Narok-Mai Mahiu road. Two students died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries on arrival at the hospital in the accident that occurred at noon. Nine of the passengers in the 14-seater matatu among them students from different high schools in Narok are hospitalised. One of the dead students has been identified as from Ole Tipis Girls High School in Narok town.

Teachers, police get pay boom: Teachers will today be a happy lot after the Sh54 billion salary deal money was wired to their accounts. The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) released full details of the hefty payment for the 312,060 teachers. “Teachers will access their salaries from Saturday, July 29, (today),” said TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia. TSC signed Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) with the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) for the period 2017 –2021. Implementation of the deal was scheduled to start on July 1, and will be effected in two or four phases for highest paid and lowest paid staff respectively.

KDF confirms NASA claim on military preparations: Kenya Defence Force (KDF) spokesman Joseph Owuoth has confirmed authenticity of documents presented by National Super Alliance (NASA) on operation Dumisha Utulivu by military. However, he said they were quoted out of context and military was apolitical and professional at large. Speaking today during a press conference at Panafric Hotel in Nairobi, NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka said they had evidence of an audacious plan by the Jubilee administration and top military commanders to use force to subvert next month’s election with a rigged outcome.

New survey identifies HIV hotspots in Nairobi: Prostitutes in Embakasi, Lang’ata and Dagoretti, in that order, have recorded the highest HIV infections in Nairobi in a recent testing campaign. The test results, first publicly presented at this week’s HIV conference in Paris, France, shows the three to lead in HIV infections among prostitutes in the nine sub-counties of Nairobi. Caroline Ngunu-Gituathi of the Nairobi County Government said despite having the highest number of prostitutes in Kenya only about 11 per cent had been tested before this exercise. Her data shows there are 29,494 female prostitutes in Nairobi, 11,042 male prostitutes and 6,216 drug injectors with HIV prevalence of 29.3 per cent, 18.2 per cent and 18.3 per cent respectively.

Al Ghurair secretly stored presidential ballots in greenhouses – Raila: Raila Odinga has claimed presidential ballot papers may have been printed before IEBC asked parties to send agents to check the process. In an address to the media on Friday, Raila noted the National Super Alliance will not accept a situation where the August polls, which are 10 days away, are rigged. “We suspect the ballot papers have already been printed. They are under special transit goods that are to be transported from greenhouses which are already in the country,” he said. “The goods will be transported to certain regions which will be cordoned off as no-go zones by military personnel who are to be deployed.”

Senior ICC prosecutor says Kenya unwilling to prosecute Gicheru, Bett: A senior prosecutor told Kenya’s High Court the country is unwilling to prosecute two Kenyans wanted by the ICC in relation to bribery allegations against them. Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Victor Mule told the court on Thursday that in such a situation the ICC can exercise its jurisdiction as a court of last resort. He argued this was possible because the ICC’s founding law, the Rome Statute, has force of law in Kenya. Mule said this during submissions before Judge Luka Kimaru on an application the DPP made to execute an arrest warrant for Paul Gicheru and Philip Bett.

BBC targeted by fake news on Uhuru, Raila: A fake video report about Kenya’s election that is made to appear as if it is from the BBC’s Focus on Africa programme has been circulating on social media. The report contains a bogus poll indicating that President Uhuru Kenyatta will win August’s election. The BBC has urged Kenyans to verify stories by visiting the BBC website. A recent survey suggested that 90% of Kenyans had seen or heard false news in the run-up to the poll. Many of the people surveyed felt that some news items had been deliberately misleading.

Outer Ring road expansion to be completed by September: Expansion of Outer Ring road is on schedule with completion expected in September, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has said. Addressing the media on Friday after officially opening to traffic the carriageway from Ruaraka (Thika Road) to Taj Mall (Eastern Bypass), Kura acting Director General Silas Kinoti said that the project was within the original timelines and would meet the deadline. “By the end of September the road will be ready but currently the two carriage ways are open and you can now drive from GSU all the way to Taj Mall,” he said.

Centum set to buy 5.53 per cent stake in Deacons: Centum Investments is set to buy a 5.53 per cent stake in Deacons following an agreement to purchase Aureos East Africa Fund’s entire stake in the fashion retailer. Aureos, through a notice sent by the NSE to investors, has indicated that the private equity fund is ceding its 6.8 million shares in Deacons to Centum in a transaction whose value has not been disclosed. Aureos, which is a part of the Abraaj Group that recently bought the coffee chain Java, was the seventh largest single largest shareholder at Deacons, an NSE-listed company.

Habib Bank ceases to exist after 61 years as DTB completes buyout: Habib Bank will cease to exist from Tuesday next week after Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) completed its acquisition. The 100 per cent acquisition followed Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) approval on June 21 for Habib Bank Limited (Pakistan) — which fully owned Habib Bank Kenya (HBLK) and an existing DTB shareholder — to acquire an additional 4.18 per cent shareholding in DTB under Section 13 (4) of the Banking Act, as a consideration for the acquisition. A subsequent approval by the Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich on July 7 allowed DTB to take over HBLK, completing the deal.