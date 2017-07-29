News highlights-July 29 2017 Teachers get better pay as employer adapts new grading structure

Teachers get better pay as employer adapts new grading structure

312,060 top teachers will get a higher pay after their salaries were converted to the new grading structure. According to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), the pay rise is in line with a Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in October last year.

The commission says salaries have already been disbursed to different pay points in the country and teachers should be able to access their money on Saturday, July 28, 2017 depending on their depositories.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has reiterated its commitment towards implementing the new salary structure in a two-phase.

156, 000 more teachers are set to benefit from phase 2, effective July 1, 2018 while the last batch in the final phase will be remunerated on July 1, 2020.

The commission appreciates teachers’ patience and understanding during the negotiation and implementation process.

Sonko, Kidero neck-and-neck in new poll

If elections were to be held today, Nairobi Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, and Jubilee Senator, Mike Sonko, would draw for Nairobi County’s gubernatorial race, new Infotrack poll shows.

The two are still neck-and-neck with each drawing a 45% approval rating.

Peter Kenneth and Miguna Miguna follow from a distance with 3% and 2% respectively. Nominated MP, Johnson Sakaja, of Jubilee takes the Senatorial lead with 50%, creating a yawning gap between him and Edwin Sifuna who garners 28% approval rating and 1% for Suzanne.

However, 20% of Nairobians are yet to decide who to vote for.

On Women representatives, 61% of Nairobians would rather vote for Esther Passaris of ODM who is shadowed by Rachael Shebesh with 28% followed by Wazimu with 0.5%.

NASA picks Orengo as its election chief agent

NASA has appointed Siaya senator, James Orengo as the coalition’s Chief Agent for the general election. National Super Alliance CEO Norman Magaya will be the alternate Chief Agent.

Joe Ager, head of operations and delivery for the Raila Odinga campaign secretariat, said the two names have been sent to the IEBC.

Ager said the appointment of constituency and polling station agents is also at an advanced stage.

Mr. Ager added that the early appointment of Senator Orengo as the NASA Election Chief Agent represented a critical part of the overall state of preparedness for the Presidential and General Elections on 8th August 2017.