VFS Global Schengen and South Africa Visa Application Centre moves to a larger facility in Nairobi

As part of its expansion plans to meet the increasing demand within the region of Africa, VFS Global has relocated its Schengen, South Africa and DVPC operations to a larger and easily accessible facility in Nairobi.

Applicants can now visit the more spacious VFS Global Visa Application Centre located at 5th Floor, Park Field Building, Muthangari Drive, Off Waiyaki Way, Westlands, Nairobi.

"With the increasing travel emanating from countries like Kenya in Africa, we have decided to relocate to a much larger and well placed centre as part of our global commitment to offer an enhanced service experience to all our applicants." VFS Global Africa COO Mr Jiten Vyas

The newly opened centre was inaugurated on 26 July 2017 in the presence of dignitaries from the diplomatic missions including HE Mrs. K. Mqulwana, High Commissioner- SAHC, Ms. Britt Balschmidt Tramm, Consul-Denmark, Ms. Angela Loi, Deputy Head of Mission- Italy, Mrs. Barbro Ekvall, First Secretary, Head of Migration/Visa Section and Mr. Ben Leed, Head of Visa & Immigration – Norway.

"This also underlines the firm commitment we have always shown towards our client governments in ensuring a more streamlined world-class visa service on their behalf to the applicant." Mr Vyas

Spread across 10,400 square feet, the new Joint Visa Application Centre will now offer applicants nearly double the seating facility in comparison to the previous location apart from easy access via public transport as it is prominently situated and well connected. The centre also provides parking facilities for its applicants as well.