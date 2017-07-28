Sports highlights July 28 2017 – Wenger confirms Alexis Sanchez will be back at Arsenal on Sunday

Malkia Strikers start their campaign for global ticket at Kasarani today

National women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, head Coach Japheth Munala has set his eyes on qualifying for next year’s FIVB World Championship in Japan as this year’s CAVB Zone V World Cup qualifiers serves off at the Kasarani Gymnasium, today. The three-day tournament that will be played in a round-robin format, after attracting four teams (Kenya, Egypt, Uganda and Rwanda) and the top two teams will join hosts Cameroon in the final continental qualifying round on October 7-14. Top two teams in the final round will then represent Africa at the 2018 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championships in Japan. Despite labelling Egypt as their main threat, Munala has made it clear to the nine time African champions that they must give their best and retain the title they won in 2015.

Arsene Wenger confirms Alexis Sanchez will be back at Arsenal on Sunday

Sanchez will start pre-season training with Arsenal on Sunday Arsene Wenger has confirmed the weekend return of Alexis Sanchez and Shkodran Mustafi, four weeks after both featured in the Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany. Wenger maintained last season’s top scorer will not be sold to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City or elsewhere despite his unwillingness to sign a contract beyond next summer. And Sanchez will have 12 days to get in shape for Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Leicester on August 11. “Alexis and Mustafi, their first training session will be on Sunday, the day we play against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup,” Wenger said.

Wayne Rooney feeling good after returning to Everton

Wayne Rooney admitted playing for Everton again was a great feeling after making a winning return to Goodison Park. The former Manchester United captain made his first competitive appearance for Everton in 14 years in last nights’s Europa League third qualifying round game against Ruzomberok. And after Leighton Baines’ second-half goal gave them a 1-0 victory in the first leg, England striker Rooney said: “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to for the last few weeks. It’s obviously great to be at Goodison wearing the blue shirt, it was a great feeling. But it was an important game for us so I had to put my emotions to one side. I’ve done that now and can get down to focusing more on the football.