Sports highlights July 28 2017 – Antonio Michail to miss West Ham’s start of season due to surgery

El Clasico fever grips Miami

For the first time in more than 35 years, Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet on foreign soil in Miami on tomorrow night. It’s also the first encounter between the two sides in the United States. Back in 1982, the match staged post-season in Venezuela, coming just before that year’s World Cup, was so nondescript it wasn’t even shown on television in Europe but this year, this El Clasico has turned into a huge global event which has gripped a soccer-mad city and ensured the now annual International Champions Cup exhibition tournament will remain a permanent fixture on the sporting calendar for years to come. A ticket goes for sh 93,600

Pep Guardiola open to staying at Manchester City for ‘as long as possible’

Pep Guardiola has hinted he would be willing to extend his stay at Manchester City, but knows his future will be dictated by the trophies he wins. The coach is entering the second season of his three-year deal and will hope to improve on the third-place Premier League finish City managed in his debut campaign in charge, when they finished 15 points behind champions Chelsea. Guardiola has received strong backing from City’s board this summer, spending over £200m to bring in Bernardo Silva, Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Danilo, Benjamin Mendy and Douglas Luiz. He remained at Barcelona for four seasons and Bayern Munich for three before leaving in search of a new challenge but he is open-minded about potentially staying longer at the Etihad Stadium.

Midfielder Antonio Michail to miss West Ham season start

West Ham United midfielder Michail Antonio is recovering ahead of schedule from a hamstring surgery and will still miss their opening Premier League game against Manchester United, coach Slaven Bilic confirmed. Antonio, voted the club’s player of the player last season, is recovering from a hamstring injury that ended his campaign in April during a 1-0 victory over Swansea City. Both Antonio and teammate Andy Carroll, who is also on the sidelines with a long-term injury, were left out of the squad for pre-season tours of Austria and Germany.”Michail and Andy are in London. He (Antonio) is ahead of the plan. The plan is for him to miss the first game of the season.” Bilic said. Bilic was less optimistic about injury-prone striker Carroll, who has featured only 12 times for the club in 2017.