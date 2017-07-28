News highlights-July 28 2017-Presidential ballot papers to arrive on Monday

Seven die in accident along Nakuru-Eldoret highway

Seven people died and 30 others were seriously injured in a road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Thursday morning. The crash involved a bus that was travelling from Mombasa to Kakamega and a truck transporting construction materials from Eldoret. According to Koibatek OCPD Agnes Kamau, the dead, all 44 passengers in the bus, were three adults and four children. Ms Kamau said those injured in the 5.30am accident were admitted to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret and Mercy Mission Hospital in Eldama Ravine. The bus was said to have rammed the truck as the driver tried to overtake it.

Presidential ballot papers to arrive on Monday

Two planes carrying The presidential ballot papers to be used in the August 8 General Election carried in two planes will arrive in the country at JKIA on Monday, July 31 after binding and packaging is concluded. Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company General Manager, Lakshmanan Ganapathy, confirmedthis saying printing of presidential ballot papers in Dubai will be completed tonight (July 27) . IEBC commissioner, Roselyn Akombe, said the ballot papers will be airlifted to places where there are security concerns like Lamu, Garissa, Mandera, Lamu, Tana River and Wajir Counties. “The commission is taking drastic measures to reduce errors and time wastage among unique features include results management forms being pre-printed with candidates’ details,” Akombe said.

Drinking a few times a week reduces diabetes risk

Danish researchers suggest in a study that was published in Diabetologia suggests people who drink three to four times a week are less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who never drink. Wine appears to be particularly beneficial, probably as it plays a role in helping to manage blood sugar. More than 70,000 people were surveyed on their alcohol intake – how much and how often they drank. But experts said this wasn’t a “green light” to drink more than recommended. The researchers concluded that drinking moderately three to four times a week reduced a woman’s risk of diabetes by 32% while it lowered a man’s by 27%, compared with people drinking on less than one day a week. Findings also suggest that not all types of alcohol had the same effect.