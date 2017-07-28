News headlines July 28 2017

Daily Nation

Carter Centre praises Kenya’s strengthening democratic culture

The election monitoring body established by former US President Jimmy Carter has praised Kenya’s “strengthening democratic culture” while at the same time warning of the threat of violence in a pre-election report released on Thursday. The Carter Centre offers a mixed but generally positive assessment of the work of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). “The judiciary has also played a key role in contributing to a democratic and competitive electoral process,” the Centre says. “At the same time the Centre maintains genuine concerns about the level of violence that has prevailed throughout the pre-election period. “Incidents of violence, incitement and the harassment of candidates and their supporters are unacceptable infringements of democratic norms,” the nine-page report adds.

Raila assures Turkana residents of share of oil revenue

National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate Raila Odinga promised Turkana residents 20 per cent of the revenue from oil mined in the county if elected in the August 8 General Election. Mr Odinga was leading his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka and two of the three other National Super Alliance principals, Mr Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, in a vote-hunting tour of the county on Thursday. Speaking at a rally in Lodwar town, Mr Odinga said the revenue would be channelled through the county government. The opposition chief said he would ensure that immediately he is sworn in, he signs the Petroleum Bill, 2016 to ensure the Turkana community benefits from the oil in the county. “I will sign the Bill that Uhuru refused to sign,” Mr Odinga said. President Uhuru Kenyatta declined to sign the draft law and asked Parliament to relook at it.

Women tell of election violence fears, demand safety

Women living in slum areas in Nairobi have raised fears of impending post-election violence. The women from Mathare, Kibera, Korogocho, Huruma, Kiambiyu, Shauri Moyo, Kaloleni, Mukuru, Kangemi and parts of Ngong and Ruaraka on Thursday said that, contrary to government assurances of peace and security during the electioneering period, various gangs financed by politicians have been formed to cause violence. The women said they have already received threatening messages on social media while others have found leaflets on their doorsteps.“Our areas are marked as hotspots and that alone puts us under pressure; there is talk of people arming themselves ahead of elections and we fear for our safety,” one of the women said.

The Standard

Dubai firm completes printing of presidential ballot papers

A Kenyan delegation Thursday toured the Dubai-based company that was due last night to complete printing presidential ballot papers with added security features. The ballot papers are expected in the country in two consignments on chartered cargo planes on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the August 8 election. Thursday’s visit to Al Ghurair came a week after the Court of Appeal gave it the green light to print ballot papers for the presidential vote, following a successful appeal by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The visit was to foster transparency and help nurture confidence, given the controversy that dogged the selection of Al Ghurair, which had been rejected by the Opposition on claims the award of the tender was questionable. At the Dubai factory, the Kenyan delegation was briefed in the boardroom on the progress of the printing before embarking on a tour of the factory.

Seven die in accident at Equator area

Seven people Thursday died and 30 others were seriously injured in a road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway. The morning crash at Equator involved a bus that was travelling from Mombasa to Kakamega and a truck transporting construction materials from Eldoret. The dead, all passengers in the bus, were three adults and four children, according to Koibatek OCPD Agnes Kamau. The bus, which left Mombasa on Wednesday at around 3pm, was carrying 44 passengers. Ms Kamau said those injured in the 5.30am accident were admitted to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret and Mercy Mission Hospital in Eldama Ravine. The bus was said to have rammed the truck as the driver tried to overtake it. The OCPD said it was raining at the time.

Kenyatta University: We are shutting campuses outside Kenya

Kenyatta University (KU) has said plans are underway to shut its Tanzania and Rwanda campuses. Communication from the institution says the university is complying with a Government directive that requires them to close campuses set up outside the country. “We received written instructions on the same and KU was already working on the process of closing the campus, which is still ongoing and will be completed in due course,” said Paul Wainaina, the acting vice chancellor. Prof Wainaina was reacting to the decision by Tanzania Commission for University (TCU) directing KU and Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (Jkuat) not to admit new students starting next September. The two universities are part of the long list of 19 institutions in Tanzania barred from admitting first-year students based on the audit report. Tanzania’s commission’s acting Executive Secretary Eleuther Mwangeni, in a memo posted on the institution’s website, said the decision was based on an audit that revealed some irregularities affecting quality.

The Star

Presidential ballot printing complete, papers arrive next week

Dubai-based Al Ghurair Publishing Firm on Thursday night completed the printing of the presidential ballot papers. The ballot papers will be delivered into the country on Monday and Tuesday next week in two chartered planes. The Court had initially cancelled the tender for presidential ballot papers and ordered for fresh tendering that should include public participation. However, the exercise commenced soon after the Court of Appeal gave a go ahead. Each county will have its papers packed together. Constituency papers will be bound in a labelled pallet. The NASA coalition had repeatedly claimed that the Al Ghurair firm had contact with President Uhuru Kenyatta before it was awarded the tender. Prior to the stop order, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission had scheduled the printing to start on Tuesday, July 18.The first batch of ballot papers for the August 8 elections arrived in the country on Tuesday night last week.

Mandago buoyed by NASA endorsement, hints at bid for president

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has welcomed NASA’s endorsement saying they have recognised his good work.NASA leaders stunned supporters on Wednesday after backing Mandago’s re-election bid in the August 8 polls.At a rally in Eldoret, deputy presidential candidate Kalonzo Musyoka declared that if he had a vote in Eldoret it would go to Mandago.”Our friends from NASA do not have a candidate for governor here, but they know my good work and that is why they have said I should get another five years,” Mandago said on Thursday.The Jubilee candidate met members of the Somali community in Eldoret.He will face off with independent candidate Bundotich Buzeki in the general election, which is 11 days away. Mandago noted he is in Jubilee to stay and that NASA leaders are within their democratic rights to back him.”[NASA knows] in future I may be a serious candidate for the top seat,” he said.

Drinking a few times a week ‘reduces diabetes risk’

People who drink three to four times a week are less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who never drink, Danish researchers suggest.Wine appears to be particularly beneficial, probably as it plays a role in helping to manage blood sugar, the study, published in Diabetologia, says. They surveyed more than 70,000 people on their alcohol intake – how much and how often they drank.But experts said this wasn’t a “green light” to drink more than recommended. Prof Janne Tolstrup, from the National Institute of Public Health of the University of Southern Denmark, who led the research, said: “We found that drinking frequency has an independent effect from the amount of alcohol taken.” We can see it’s a better effect to drink the alcohol in four portions rather than all at once.” After around five years, study participants were followed up and a total of 859 men and 887 women group had developed diabetes – either type 1 or the more common type 2.

Business Daily

Kidero fights CMA’s bid to probe his bank accounts over Mumias

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has filed a petition in court seeking to stop the police from investigating his personal bank accounts during the 10 years he served as Mumias Sugar Company’s managing director. Mr Kidero, through his lawyer Tom Ojienda, has termed the investigation initiated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) unlawful and meant to influence the outcome of the election for Nairobi governor in which he is seeking a second term. He has sued CMA chief executive Paul Muthaura, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Inspector-General of Police and the Attorney-General. “This clearly points to a desire to determine the outcome of the election against Mr Kidero,” says Prof Ojienda, adding that the fresh probe on the governor’s bank account is aimed at intimidating him and amounts to political harassment. “The CMA had illegally, unilaterally, in a blatant show of bad faith and in a politically orchestrated move made a decision to allegedly investigate all his personal bank accounts for a 10-year period.”

Kenyan SGR workers yet to get contracts

More than 300 Kenyans hired by the Chinese operator of the Mombasa-Nairobi SGR passenger train are working without contracts, leaving them without legal protection and exposing the service to industrial action. The staff, including ticketing operators and coach attendants, had since October 2016 been working on a six-month probation that ended in April when they were to be given permanent employment contracts but that has not happened. China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) hired the locals alongside Chinese workers as security personnel, train drivers and wagon technicians. Kenya Railways managing director Atanas Maina yesterday admitted there has been a ‘contract hitch’ because the Chinese operator had asked for more time to work on the employees’ terms of service.

Nokia returns to Kenyan market with 3 mid-range smartphones

Iconic mobile phone brand Nokia has made a return to the Kenyan market with three smartphones. The devices — Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 — will retail locally at Sh14,999, Sh19,999 and Sh24,999 respectively and will be available through Safaricom and selected retailers. HMD global Oy, the licence holder for the Nokia brand, is leveraging on brand recognition in the market to recapture the market base. “Nokia has a long history of being in Kenya. The products we are bringing now, Nokia on android devices are perfect for the market,” said Patrick Henchie, head of product and operations sub-Saharan Africa for HMD. The range of smartphones joins the return of the Nokia 3310 in Kenya. The Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will have 5 inch, 5.2 inch and 5.5 inch screens respectively.