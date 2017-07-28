Heifer International and WeFarm partner to connect Kenyan farmers to the world’s largest peer-to-peer farmer knowledge sharing network

WeFarm, the world’s largest farmer-to-farmer knowledge sharing network, this week announced that it has partnered with Heifer International,

The partnership targets dairy farmers in Nakuru County

It will utilize WeFarm’s technology to enable farmers to access and exchange timely and tailored information relating to farming challenges, best practices and crop and livestock diversification

The farmers working with Heifer will be joining over 240,000 other farmers around the world who are already sharing vital information on WeFarm. The partnership will further enable Heifer to scale the impact and reach of their training and capability-building programs by expanding peer-to-peer support and providing regular SMS communication and insights into on the ground activities and key issues facing farmers.

Heifer is a nonprofit working to end hunger and poverty with sustainable agriculture and entrepreneurship, to bring the benefits of WeFarm’s service to farmers. WeFarm’s network operates both online and over SMS, ensuring maximum reach for offline communities.

Mary Wanyutu, a livestock farmer and Heifer project participant from Nakuru, welcomed the innovation as a way of empowering farmers.

"Our mutual belief in the value of peer-to-peer knowledge and shared commitment to creating sustainable initiatives for farmers through the latest technologies are sure to produce great results." WeFarm CEO, Kenny Ewan

" Like anyone in business, the farmers Heifer works with need accurate, timely information that empowers them to make smart decisions about prices, markets, investments and other key factors that determine their prosperity." Heifer Kenya Country Director, George Odhiambo

Wefarm, the world’s largest knowledge-sharing network for small-scale farmers, lets farmers connect with one another around the world to solve problems, share ideas and spread innovation. Farmers can share crucial livestock and crop knowledge, request creative low-cost farming methods, or ask questions relating to any type of agricultural input or output — without having to leave their farms and without needing internet. Utilising the latest machine learning technology, Wefarm’s service works both online and over SMS. Knowledge shared on Wefarm can help farmers to produce higher quality product, increase yields, gain insight into marketing pricing, tackle the effects of climate change, source the best seeds, fertiliser and loans, diversify agricultural interests, and much more.

Since its founding in 2015, Wefarm has been named one of Africa’s Most Innovative Companies by FastCompany and has won Google’s prestigious Impact Challenge Award, TechCrunch’s Europas-Tech for Good Award, and the European Union Commission’s Ideas from Europe prize, among others.