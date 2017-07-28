Busy signal in the country for a peace reggae concert at KICC grounds (PHOTOS)

Jamaican artiste Busy Signal finally landed in the country on Wednesday night and is expected to grace Free up Peace Concert at KICC this Saturday.

The concert will be held at the KICC grounds starting from 7 PM to dawn with local artists opening the floor.

The Reggae and Dancehall King had a couple of stop overs since he landed in the country for a meet and greet parties.

Reggae and Dancehall lovers are eagerly waiting for the big concert which will be graced by a couple of Kenyan local artists including Viviane who has been on the trend of performing with the likes of Jose Chameleone.

On an Interview with journalists at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Busy Signal promised to lit the fire with a high level of performance with the message of peace during the election period.

Here is a grasp of Photos from the arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where he was received by Journalists and event organizers.

PHOTOS: EDWIN GITOBU/XNEWS.



