Business highlights July 28 2017 – SGR County service to begin on August 1 as demand rises

Toyota, Co-op Bank partner to finance matatu loans

The Co-operative Bank and Toyota Kenya have partnered to enable customers in the transport business to buy the Toyota Hiace “New Shark” matatu. The partnership scheme has two options; zero percent interest rate for a 50 per cent financing, payable in 12 months and 14 per cent interest rate for 80 per cent financing payable in 48 months.Both options will require a one per cent commitment fee and comprehensive insurance cover with the bank interest noted. The aim is to accommodate customers for both short term and long term facility financing. Peter Wanjala, Toyota Kenya corporate strategy general manager said changing market dynamics has pushed the demand for new 14 – 16 seater matatus for long distance travel and high capacity buses for short distance travel such as town services.

SGR County service starts August 1 as demand rises

The inter county train service is scheduled to begin next month as demand for the service along the Coast-Nairobi route rises. Madaraka express will be leaving Mombasa at around 8.30 am and be in Nairobi at 1.30pm as previous scheduled and from Nairobi to Mombasa will be express train. “Mtito andei and Voi stop overs will be used on trial basis and will be improved to involve the other seven stations,” said the managing director of Kenya Railways, Atanas Maina. Currenttly the train stops for only ten minutes on these stations. Online ticketing will enable passengers fill details by themselves and only verify them at the station. Tariff of freight will be harmonised so as to enable the public enjoy the service. Cargo transportation will be charged at a minimum of 200 kilometres, and the bulk freight will be charged at 0.07 per tonne per kilometre, he said.

Energy audits save Sh1 billion annually-KAM

The manufacturers’ lobby has said, manufacturers have saved up to Sh12 billion by using energy efficient strategies. The Centre for Energy Efficiency and Conservation said since its formation in 2006 several energy audits and sustainability projects have been carried out and documented. The savings are as a result of 1,005 energy audits carried out in the last 12 years and training on green growth sustainability of more than 400 energy managers, which led to carbon dioxide emission reduction of at least 143,560 tonnes per year. Titled “At the forefront of Green Growth Sustainability in Kenya” it says individual energy audits saved firms up to 30 per cent of their monthly energy budgets upon implementation of recommended measures. The audits, which include a general energy audit, investment grade energy audit involved inspection, survey and analysis of energy flows, and consideration of economic analysis of the recommended measures. They were done by a team of 14 consultants working with CEEC.