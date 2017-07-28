Business highlights July 28 2017 – Plastic bags ban is still on, CS Wakhungu says

Centum set to buy 5.53% stake in fashion retailer Deacons

Centum Investments is set to buy a 5.53% stake in Deacons following an agreement to purchase Aureos East Africa Fund’s entire stake in the fashion retailer., Via a notice sent by the NSE to investors, Aureos has indicated that the private equity fund is ceding its 6.8 million shares in Deacons to Centum in a transaction whose value has not been disclosed. Aureos, a part of the Abraaj Group that recently bought the coffee chain Java, was the seventh largest single largest shareholder at Deacons, an NSE-listed company. “Completion of the above transaction is subject to several conditions including the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) approving the transfer of the shares via a private transaction,” Deacons says in a statement to investors.

Kenyan officials are yet to make contact with Dar over trade row

Nairobi officials have yet to make contact with Tanzania amid a trade spat that has led the neighbouring country block the entry of some Kenyan-made goods to its market despite having inked a fresh agreement on Sunday. Trade PS Chris Kiptoo on yesterday said he was unsuccessful in efforts to reach Dar es Salam authorities for explanations on Tanzania’s introduction of fresh hurdles for Kenyan goods to access its market. According to the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) said Tanzania had maintained a number of restrictions that existed before the Sunday truce making it hard for Kenyan products to access its markets. Kenyan Foreign Affairs secretary Amina Mohamed and her Tanzanian counterpart Augustine Mahinga announced last Sunday that the two states had agreed to end the restrictions after ironing out long-standing trade differences.

CS Wakhungu says plastic bags ban still on

Environment Cabinet Secretary Judy Wakhungu maintained plans to ban the use of plastic bags beginning September are still on. While at the launch of the Kenya Green Economy Strategy and Switch Africa Green Networking Forum at Kenya Forest Service in Nairobi, the CS said the ministry would not go back on the directive. “Only glass bottles will be used in years to come and it is up to Kenyans to support the initiative .The Green Economy Strategy will create more jobs and generate extra revenue while ensuring the cleaner healthier environment as the Constitution demands,” said the CS. Prof Wakhungu said the launch of the new strategy was part of the Vision 2030 goals