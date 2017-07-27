Sports highlights July 27 2017

AFC Leopards edge out Bidco United

AFC Leopards advanced to the GOtv Shield Cup quarter final after knocking out National Super League side Bidco United 2-1 at Thika Sub-county stadium yesterday. Samuel Ndung’u and Aziz Okaka scored a goal each to help the Leorpards to book a date with Wazito in the next round of the competition. David Juma’s late strike could not stop Leopards from joining other Kenyan Premier League sides Tusker, Sony Sugar and Bandari in the last eight. It didn’t take long before Ndung’u opened the scores with a clinical finish in the 14th minute after receiving a clear pass from diminutive Harun Nyakha, comfortably controlled the ball before slotting it past the Bidco goalkeeper Charles Okeyo. Bidco had a chance to draw level in the 68th minute after Juma made a brilliant run on the right flank and delivered perfect cross only for substitute John Walubuka to blast wide. But after a series of attempts, Juma was finally rewarded in the injury time when he rose high above his markers to head home Heritier Luvualu’s cross.

Neymar’s first-half goal hands Barcelona 1-0 victory over Man Utd

Man Utd ended their US tour in defeat as Neymar’s first-half goal gave Barcelona a 1-0 win in the International Champions Cup in Maryland. In a first half full of chances, Neymar gave Barcelona the lead on 31 minutes, capitalising on Antonio Valencia’s mistake to fire home from close range. Neymar put in a fine performance, seemingly unaffected by speculation linking him with a move to PSG, and it stayed 1-0 despite both Jasper Cillessen and David de Gea making several fine stops. United looked for an equalizer but couldn’t find it, and Mourinho will be eager to check on Jesse Lingard’s fitness after the 24-year-old was brought off with what looked to be a groin injury.

Twelve-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will not play again in 2017

Twelve-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will not play again in 2017 because of an elbow injury. The world number four Djokovic, retired injured during his Wimbledon quarter-final match against Tomas Berdych on 12 July. He claimed to have been suffering from an elbow problem for 18 months.

“Professionally this is not an easy decision for me, but I’m trying to look at the positive side. I want to play professional tennis for many years to come,” he said.

In July, Djokovic won the Aegon International in Eastbourne – his 68th career title, but his first since January .He suffered a shock defeat by world number 117 Denis Istomin at January’s Australian Open, where he was defending champion, and then lost his French Open crown when he was beaten by Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals in June .