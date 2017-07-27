Sports highlights July 27 2017 – Man City crush Real Madrid in Los Angeles

Manchester City crush Real Madrid 4-1 in Los Angeles

Manchester City beat Real Madrid 4-1 in Los Angeles in a pre-season match. Benjamin Mendy, who joined from Monaco, was not involved and will miss the start of the season with a muscle problem.

“We don’t want to take a risk because he is so explosive,” said Coach Guardiola.

A crowd of 93,000 saw City earn their first win of pre-season with goals by Nicolas Otamendi, Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Brahim Diaz. Danilo made his debut at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, starting at left-back against his former club.”Today we saw how good he can play. He is a competitor,him and Kyle helped organise our back four. They communicated with each other. We are very pleased about that side.” Guardiola added.

Chelsea’s Michael Hector nearing Hull season-long loan switch

Chelsea defender Michael Hector is close to a season-long loan move to Hull. Hector who signed from Reading in 2015, will be heading out on loan for the 14th time in his career if the deal is completed. Hull head coach Leonid Slutsky had earlier this summer revealed he may use his close relationship with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to help bring in players. Hector, a Jamaica international, spent the 2016-17 season in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt where he made 27 appearances for the Bundesliga side – despite being sent off in his first two games for the club.

Suspended Spanish FA boss Angel Maria Villar resigns from UEFA and FIFA

Suspended Spanish Football Federation president Angel Maria Villar has resigned from his roles as vice-president of Uefa and Fifa. He and his son Gorka were arrested earlier this month as part of a corruption investigation. Villar, who denied all the allegations, has been suspended for one year by the Spanish football federation.

“Villar will no longer have any official functions at our organisation. In view of the ongoing court proceedings in Spain, we have no further comments to make on this matter.” UEFA said in a statement earlier today.

UEFA said its president, Aleksander Ceferin, had accepted Villar’s resignation and had thanked him for his years of service to European football. Villar, a former Athletic Bilbao and Spain midfielder, had headed the Spanish football federation for 29 years. Juan Luis Larrea has been named as interim president.