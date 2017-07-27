Newspaper summaries July 27 2017

Daily Nation

Karura Forest’s grabbed 2,000 acres revert to State:

In a single stroke, the National Land Commission has repossessed hundreds of public properties worth billions of shillings that had been grabbed and given to politicians and other politically correct individuals — and some of which features in the Ndung’u Report.

These include government houses, prisons land, forests, road reserves and land set aside for schools, churches and other public amenities.

The cancellation of the titles — perhaps the single largest since independence — will lead to litigations from third-parties who may have purchased the properties and financial institutions which might be left holding worthless securities.

It will also be a triumph to activists who have all along demanded action against barons who had stolen public property with impunity.

IEBC to give media and public access to poll results:

The electoral agency has said there should be no cause for alarm about its mode of announcing election results, saying it will make them accessible to the public and the media throughout the tallying period.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said that it had developed a web portal where Kenyans can access constituency election results, together with scanned forms signed by the returning officer and agents, but with no such result read at Bomas of Kenya, except the declaration of the final tally.

“Announcing the presidential elections results from each of the 290 constituencies at Bomas will just be a repetition. All we need to do is just verify and collate the results and announce the final one,” IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Wednesday.

TSC: Teachers’ July salaries will be paid on time

Teachers have been assured that their July salaries will be paid on time, following claims that the money will be withheld until after the August 8 elections.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) head of communications Kihumba Kamotho, while downplaying the allegations, called on union leaders to desist from issuing unfounded and alarming statements.

Kisumu’s Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) executive- secretary Zablon Awange, who raised the matter on Wednesday, said that TSC has failed to release teachers’ payslips nearly two weeks after the stipulated date of 15th of every month.

The Standard

Security bosses fight off NASA’s rigging plot claims:

Security chiefs, poll bosses and representatives of presidential candidates yesterday met to discuss claims of vote rigging plan.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and officials from the National Super Alliance (NASA) and Jubilee attended the talks that signalled high level intervention to address security grievances 11 days to elections.

The Opposition has repeatedly alleged a State-sponsored vote rigging plot. It questioned the criteria used to identify election violence hotspots, alleging it targeted areas considered its strongholds.

The alliance also demanded a response to claims that security personnel had been deployed as poll agents and an explanation on a curfew imposed on three counties.

Cholera patient dies after Kisumu hospital turns him away:

A private hospital accused of turning away a cholera patient who later died risks being closed down.

On Monday, the newly opened hospital in Kisumu County allegedly refused to attend to the patient because he did not have medical insurance.

Relatives said they took the man to the hospital because there are no services in government hospitals due to the ongoing nurses’ strike.

The patient was said to have had diarrhoea and was vomiting.

The health authorities have said a cholera outbreak has killed three people, including two inmates at Kodiaga Prison. Thirty others are in hospital.

Three shot and wounded in chaos after Uhuru’s Marsabit rally:

Supporters had to scamper for safety as chaos broke out soon after the Jubilee Party rally.

Three people were Wednesday shot and wounded in chaos that rocked Marsabit town soon after President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed a campaign rally.

It was not clear who fired the shots after Jubilee Party and Frontier Alliance Party (FAP) supporters clashed after Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto left.

Three police reservists were questioned in the evening in connection with the shooting.

Signs of trouble were evident hours before the rally as supporters of the two parties taunted each other and tension reached fever-pitch.

The Star

Raila warns IEBC on tallying plan, backs Mandago at Eldoret rally:

NASA leader Raila Odinga has asked IEBC to follow the law requiring that presidential election results are announced at constituency tallying centers.

He warned IEBC chief Ezra Chiloba that Kenyans will not forgive him if he is used by any forces to rig the August 8 elections in favour of any party.

“The High Court made a clear ruling on the matter and Kenyans will not accept anything contrary to the decision.”

Raila said during a rally in Eldoret that the media and anyone else must be allowed to tally results as they will be announced at the polling stations.

IEBC to announce President within hours after polls close:

In 2013, Uhuru Kenyatta was declared Kenya’s President five days after polls closed at 5pm on March 4. In 2007, it took four days to declare Mwai Kibaki President on December 30.

In the August 8 General Election, however, Kenya’s fifth President is likely to be known within hours — as early as 4.30pm the next day — minimising tension, accusations of rigging and conflict.

This is due to court rulings on vote tallying and declaration of results at the constituency level as final.

Speed is also due to IEBC technology and systems, which Kenyans are told will not collapse as they did in 2013.

Presidential results will be counted first and announced first.

Kisumu opens cholera centres after 3 deaths:

The Kisumu government has set up four cholera isolation centres after three people, including a prisoner, died after exhibiting cholera symptoms on Monday.

Health executive Elizabeth Ogaja said cholera patients will be attended to at the centres.

They include Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Port Florence Hospital, Rainbow at Otonglo and Kodiaga Prison.

Ogaja said the nurses’ strike could worsen the situation if the disease is widespread.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Ogaja urged food vendors and residents to observe hygiene. “Operate within the law to prevent spread of the disease,” she said.

Business Daily

Second production line launched at Webuye paper firm:

Industrialisation secretary Adan Mohamed has commissioned the second production line at Rai Paper, formerly Webuye Pan Paper, in Bungoma County.

Mr Mohamed said the opening of the second line would create employment opportunities and open up business in the town. President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned the first line last December.

“We want to dispel rumours by the Opposition that the factory is not working, so far it has employed 1,000 people and we expect to employ more 1,000 once the four lines are completely working,” he said, adding that the government would revive all collapsed factories.

Mr Mohamed was accompanied by Agriculture secretary Willy Bett, Water secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Bungoma governor Keneth Lusaka, among other senior government officials.

Ksh643m cancer centre set to be built at MP Shah:

Bangalore-based HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG), one of India’s largest cancer treatment hospital chains, has partnered with Cancer Care Kenya Ltd (CCK) and MP Shah Hospital to invest US$6.25 million (Ksh643 million) in a cancer centre in Nairobi.

Through HCG Kenya, the Indian firm will have a 77.6% stake in the facility while MP Shah Hospital will have 10 per cent with other partners controlling 12.4%.

The centre will occupy two floors of the upcoming MP Shah Hospital complex in Parklands, Nairobi.

The eight-storey building will house oncology wards, physiotherapy and maternity units with an expected capacity of between 100 and 300 beds.

Hefty pay, perks for retired VCs terminated:

Huge pay and benefits to retired public university vice-chancellors (VCs) and their deputies have been declared illegal and stopped.

An advisory body of State corporations has termed the generous package irregular, a position also taken by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Retired VCs and their deputies who returned to the previous teaching jobs were guaranteed pay, perks as well as a driver and car financed by taxpayers.

They were also entitled to membership to a club of their choice, an office, secretary, research assistant and up to 18 months of paid leave between retiring as VC and returning to the lecturing jobs.