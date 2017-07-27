News headlines July 27 2017

Cholera patient dies after hospital turns him away

A private hospital accused of turning away a cholera patient who later died is in the verge of being shut down. On Monday, the newly opened hospital in Kisumu County allegedly refused to attend to the patient because he did not have medical insurance .Due to the ongoing nurses’ strike that has slowed down the services in the public hospitals, the patient’s relatives took him the private hospital. The county chief officer of health, Ojwang Lusi, said the reports were being investigated and that the hospital would be shut down if it is found that doctors refused to attend to a patient. “Ethics require that a health practitioner first save life before demanding money. We are on the matter,” Lusi said.

Kirinyaga County commissions Ksh14.2m oxygen plant

The Kirinyaga County government has commissioned a Sh14.2 million oxygen manufacturing plant at Kerugoya Level Five Hospital that will supply the gas to all the hospital’s wards and three theatres. One of the theatres is located at the maternity ward.Governor Joseph Ndathi said all health facilities, both public and private, would get their oxygen from the plant. While private facilities, would buy the oxygen at subsidised prices. “The county has been spending Sh6 million every year buying the gas from Nairobi. This is now behind us. The newly installed plant will even generate income for the hospital,” he said.

Senior police in Joshua Waiganjo case detained for appearing in court drunk

A senior police officer was detained for appearing in court while drunk. Chief Inspector Biot Wafula, a former Officer Commanding Station at Keringero Police Station, who is currently based northern Kenya was based to testify in a case against police impostor Joshua Waiganjo, former Rift valley Provincial Police Officer John M’mbijiwe and former Anti-Stock Theft Unit Commandant Remi Ngugi. When Mr Wafula took the stand at around 11.30am, the prosecution noticed his inebriated state from his incoherent answers, forcing the court to adjourn. Wafula, when questioned by the court, claimed to have travelled overnight from and admitted to being intoxicated.