News headlines-July 27 2017 Judiciary ready to handle election petitions

Judiciary ready to handle election petitions

The Judiciary committee on elections has said that it is fully prepared and ready to handle any election petitions arising from the August polls. On Thursday, the committee said rules governing election petitions will be published in the local dailies.

It said that the petitions involving Members of the County Assemblies will be handled by the magistrates’ courts and end at the high court for those dissatisfied by the lower court judgment.

“Those involving Members of Parliament, Governors and Senators will be handled at the high court and finalized at the court of appeal for those dissatisfied by the ruling at the first level.

“The Supreme Court will only handle Presidential election dispute if any,” the Judicial committee on election said.

The complainants will have seven days after declaration of the results to file a petition, two days to serve and the respondents will have up to four days to file their responses. Hearing will be on a day to day basis. They have further averred that in cases of recount of votes, it will be done at the IEBC warehouse.

IEBC: Ballots issued must tally with voter turn out

The electoral commission has said ballot paper reconciliation during the August General elections must ensure that the number of ballot papers issued at each of the polling stations tally with the reported turnout on the material day.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati clarified that the role of the national tallying center at Bomas is to verify that the winning candidate in presidential elections.

Chebukati said for anyone to be declared winner in the presidential race, the candidate must obtain 50 per cent plus one votes and that the candidate has obtained at least 25 per cent of the votes in at least 24 counties.

“The polls body shall also display the results as received from polling stations in all the tallying centres as well as make sure that they are available on a web portal,” he noted.

IEBC summons Governor Yattani and his rival over Marsabit chaos

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)summoned Marsabit gubernatorial Ukur Yattani and his fierce opponent Mohamud Ali following chaos at that rocked a Jubilee rally on Wednesday.

Ukur Yattani the incumbent governor is defending his seat on Frontier Alliance Party (FAP) while Mohammed is contesting the same on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Both parties are supporting the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta. The two protagonists are expected before the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee on Friday shed light on fracas that led to tens of injuries.

In statement to newsrooms on Thursday, IEBC said it has conducted a preliminary investigation on what transpired and is seized of a finding that the political clash was between the supporters Ukur Yattani and Mohamud Ali.

“The Commission hereby summons Hon. Ukur Yatan Kanacho of Frontier Alliance and Mohamed Mohamud Ali of Jubilee Party to appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)’s Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee on Friday 28th July 2017 at 8.00 a.m. at Anniversary Towers, Commission Boardroom, 6th floor without fail,” IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said .