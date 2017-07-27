IEBC summons Governor Yattani and his rival over Marsabit chaos

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has today summoned Marsabit gubernatorial Ukur Yattani and his fierce opponent Mohamud Ali following chaos at that rocked a Jubilee rally on Wednesday.
Ukur Yattani the incumbent governor is defending his seat on Frontier Alliance Party (FAP) while Mohammed is contesting the same on a Jubilee Party ticket. Both parties are supporting the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.
READ ALSO: Uhuru: I will create 6.5 million new jobs if elected
The two protagonists are expected before the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee on Fridayshed light on fracas that led to tens of injuries.
In statement to newsrooms on Thursday, IEBC said it has conducted a preliminary investigation on what transpired and is seized of a finding that the political clash was between the supporters Ukur Yattani and Mohamud Ali.
“The Commission hereby summons Hon. Ukur Yatan Kanacho of Frontier Alliance and Mohamed Mohamud Ali of Jubilee Party to appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)’s Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee on Friday 28th July 2017 at 8.00 a.m. at Anniversary Towers, Commission Boardroom, 6th floor without fail,” IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said .
Three people were shot and wounded in chaos that marred Marsabit town soon after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto had addressed the rally.
