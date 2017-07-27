IEBC: Ballots issued must tally with voter turn out

The electoral commission has said ballot paper reconciliation during the August General elections must ensure that the number of ballot papers issued at each of the polling stations tally with the reported turnout on the material day.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati clarified that the role of the national tallying center at Bomas is to verify that the winning candidate in presidential elections.

Chebukati said for anyone to be declared winner in the presidential race, the candidate must obtain 50 per cent plus one votes and that the candidate has obtained at least 25 per cent of the votes in at least 24 counties.

“The polls body shall also display the results as received from polling stations in all the tallying centres as well as make sure that they are available on a web portal,” he noted.

He said will also be availed a dedicated link for the purposes of relaying the results as received from all the polling stations across the country.

The commission will deploy the services of two police officers per polling station whose responsibility will be to secure election materials and maintain law and order but they will be under instructions of the Presiding officers.