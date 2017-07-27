Five Kenyans among 50 global finalists in British Councils’ Future Leaders Connect programme

Five young Kenyans will be among 50 global finalists in the inaugural Future Leaders Connect, an initiative of the British Council that seeks to create a pool of outstanding policy leaders who can create positive differences in their home countries.

The programme, which is targeting young professionals aged 18-35 years at the entry and mid-level career, is keen to cultivate a pool of future thought leaders by developing their skills in leadership and policy making.

It will also uplift participants’ career profiles and professional skills, increasing their employability status while feeding firms with high quality human resource for growth. The exposure will also see them make valuable connections to boost their career growth.

"The initiative is part of the British Council’s commitment to better life for future generation through sound global policies. It is also the council’s plan to promote social economic ties between the United Kingdom (UK) and the world." British Council County Director, Tony Reilly

The five Kenyans, who were unveiled this week at a Nairobi hotel, will be given an opportunity to engage with leading public figures in the country and share their personal vision on how to address global challenges with a public audience.

The global project, which is in its first edition, saw at least 2,200 eligible Kenyans apply, with only 10 being shortlisted. The British Council will cater for all expenses for participants

The British Council is the UK’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities.

Future Leaders Connect is where exceptional young people from around the world will join a long-term network of emerging policy leaders. They will develop their policy making expertise, make valuable connections and gain the skills to have real impact. Together they will discuss major global policy issues in the Houses of Parliament, engage with inspiring leaders, visit some of the UK’s leading global institutions and collaborate to produce innovative policy recommendations.