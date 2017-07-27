Business highlights July 27 2017 – Tea manufacturer seeks to recover Ksh60 million debt from Nakumatt

EA Cables appoints former taxman as chairman

Former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner Genera, Michael Waweru, has been appointed as the new Chairman of East African Cables.

Mr Waweru replaces former Chairman Zephaniah Mbugua who resigned last month after serving the company for 13 years.

“The board of East African Cables is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Waweru as the chairman to the board of directors,” EA Cables said in a statement to investors on Tuesday.

Mr Waweru takes the mantle at a time when the company is facing stiff competition from cheap products imported from China and India, as well as smuggle and substandard cables.

Tea manufacturer seeks Nakumatt liquidation to recover Ksh60 million debt

Nakumatt’s financial ship seems to be sinking further as more creditors emerge demanding payment of debts owed to them by the retailer.

Tea manufacturer, Golden Crown Beverages Kenya (Ltd), has filed an insolvency petition against the chain retailer seeking to recover over Ksh60 million.

The Kericho Gold maker claims that Nakumatt failed to pay the money as agreed in a joint business plan between them that would see Gold Crown supply goods to the supermarket between March 2016 and February 2017.

High Court deputy registrar Elizabeth Tanui ordered Gold Crown to advertise the petition and return to court on September 18 to determine whether the orders had been adhered to.

M-Pesa’s Ronald Webb takes a bow after a year at the telco

Safaricom’s financial services director Ronald Webb has taken his leave from the giant telco after a year of service.

Webb’s exit comes at a time when Safaricom’s mobile money platform, M-Pesa, is undergoing a major upgrade.

The former Equity Bank executive will now be replaced by Brian Wamatu in an interim capacity.

In a memo confirming Webb’s imminent departure, Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore said that he was moving back to the UK for family reasons.

“I wish him all the best as he returns following 18 productive years in Kenya,” Mr Collymore said.