Business highlights July 27 2017 – Jambojet increases Nairobi-Eldoret flights to meet growing demand

Contractor bankruptcy stalls Turkana wind power project

Construction of the Ksh15.7 billion Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) transmission line has stalled after Spanish contractor, Isolux Corsan, was hit by a financial crisis.

Isolux, Spain’s seventh largest contractor, was contracted to build the 428km high-voltage line, a project funded by the Kenyan and Spanish governments.

The power line is expected to transmit electricity from the 300- Megawatt Lake Turkana Wind Power project.

In the deal, the Government was to directly pay suppliers and recover the cash later from the €42.7 million (Sh4.7 billion) balance from the Spanish Government.

However, subcontractors including EGMF Kenya, Elemech Engineering, Afrikon and Tamani have been undertaking operations at the project and are now jointly demanding Ksh700 million.

Tullow hits dry well at Lokichar

Oil exploration company, Tullow Oil, has hit a dead end in the Lokichar Basin after a well suspected to be a well reserve turned up dry.

This is the first dry well that the company has encountered in the area since it resumed its oil drilling operations in December last year.

Tullow said that though there was no oil found at the Etiir-1 well, where drilling commenced in June, the lack of it gave them a better understanding of the region.

“The Etiir-1 exploration well, which targeted a large, shallow, structural closure immediately to the west of the Greater Etom structure, spudded in late June and was unsuccessful with no material reservoir development or shows encountered,” said Tullow in its half-year update to shareholders yesterday.

Jambojet increases Nairobi- Eldoret flights to meet growing demand

Low-cost carrier Jambojet has added five flights to their weekly flight schedules between Nairobi and Eldoret, to meet the growing demand for their services along the route.

This brings the airline’s flights along the route to a total of 18 per week.

Jambojet suspended its daily flights to Lamu earlier this month citing poor conditions at the Manda Airport and have since channeled the extra capacity to Eldoret.

Jambojet has been operating morning and evening flights on the route, but it has now added an afternoon flight (departing Nairobi at 12.30pm) on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

They will also have an extra flight on Sunday flight leaving JKIA at 1pm with the return flight scheduled for 2.10pm.