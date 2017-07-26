Tergat to be honored by the IAAF with Veteran Pin Award in London

International Athletics Associations Federation (IAAF) is set to confer five-time world cross country champion Paul Tergat the veteran pin award for his outstanding contribution to athletics.
Tergat will be honored with the prestigious award on August 1st during the opening ceremony of the 51st IAAF Congress, which will precede the World Championships in London. The founder of the Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) has been phenomenal to the Athletics fraternity nationally and globally with his worthwhile contribution failing to go unnoticed, prompting the worlds governing body to reward his selfless dedication.
With his success on the roads and track earning him and the country an enviable reputation, the winner of 13 world cross countries, who is an elected member of the International Olympics Committee (IOC), will see his contribution off the roads and tracks get some acknowledgment.
Through his Paul Tergat Foundation, he has been able to raise awareness on the global menace of hunger as an Ambassador of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Agency. He is currently the Board Chair of the Kenya Academy of Sports.
