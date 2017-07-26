Sports highlights July 26 2017

Kenya men’s volleyball team books Nations Cup spot

The National men’s volleyball team qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to start in October 16th to 22nd in Cairo, Egypt following a victory of the overall regional title in the just concluded CAVB Zone V World Championship qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda. Only the top two teams will secure a ticket to represent Africa at the 2018 FIVB World Championships to be hosted in Japan from September 30 to October 21 .Under the leadership coach of Moses Epoloto, the team produced a remarkable performance hence defeating hosts and pre-tournament favourites Rwanda 3-1(25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21) on Monday night. Kenya also beat South Sudan and lost 3-2 (24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24, 12-15) to Uganda.

Pep Guardiola refuses to rule Manchester City out of Kylian Mbappe bid

Coach Pep Guardiola maintains anything can happen in the race for Kylian Mbappe and backs Manchester City to compete with Real Madrid. Monaco have denied agreeing to a transfer fee with Real Madrid for Mbappe, and it is understood Manchester City have not yet made a bid for the striker.In a pre-match press conference ahead of City’s clash with Real Madrid this Thursday, Guardiola said their pursuit of Mbappe is not over yet.

Inter Milan will consider offers for winger Ivan Perisic

Inter Milan’s coach Luciano Spalletti has confirmed the club is set to consider offers for winger Ivan Perisic who has been linked with move to Manchester United, that seem to be difficult to reject even though they want to keep him. Spalletti added that Inter would reluctantly sell the player to free up funds to strengthen his squad. “He’s an important player in the team and we’re counting on him to start the new season. Sure, there were rumors, but the status quo is that we want to keep Perisic. Having said that, if someone comes in with a very difficult offer to reject, then we’ll consider that. But, of course, we’ll need to find a valid alternative for Perisic as well.” Said the coach.