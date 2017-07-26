News headlines July 26 2017

SRC approves Sh2.6 billion pay rise for civil servants

Based on the old job grading system, civil servants will be paid Sh2.6 billion this month in a salary increase following the Salaries and Remuneration Commission pay rise approval.

The commission beckoned Treasury to release the Sh2.6 billion to pay phase one of the Sh5.3 billion increase. In a letter addressed to National Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge, and copied to chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua as well as Public Service Commission CEO Alice Otwala, the commission approved the release of Sh2.6 billion to be paid to workers starting this July.

Four people killed in a deadly road accident along Nyeri-Nyahururu highway

Four people have lost their lives in a dreadful road accident which involved a lorry and three vehicles along the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway. Three died on the spot and the other, an old man died as people tried to rescue him from the crushed car. Nyeri OCPD Muinde Kioko while confirming the accident, said the driver of the lorry Mr Joseph Kinyanjui was driving from Mweiga when he lost control of his vehicle, went out of his proper lane and collided with a salon car which had one occupant that died on the spot. On hitting the salon car, the canter also bumped a Toyota Corolla with a driver and two passengers. He said that a Toyota Land cruiser was hit on the front and the driver managed to escape the grisly accident.

Nurses’ strike is hindering the war against cholera

Efforts to curb Kenya’s latest cholera outbreak have been hindered by the ongoing nurses’ strike that enters its 54th day today.

Yesterday doctors confirmed cases of the disease in Lamu and Kisumu counties, while the biggest scares of the highly infectious disease have been concentrated in Nairobi and its environs. The strike started in June to protest what they believe is a breach of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) they signed with the government. But the industrial action coming soon after the 100-day doctors’ strike has seen a number of health facilities shut down.