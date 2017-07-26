News headlines July 26 2017

Court suspends Sh500,000 IEBC fine against Akaranga

The High Court has suspended a decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to fine Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga Sh500,000 for breaching the electoral code of conduct.

Judge George Odunga issued the temporary order pending hearing of Akaranga’s appeal on Monday next week, saying it raises arguable issues.

Akaranga has contested the decision by the IEBC, claiming he will be highly prejudiced given its only days to the General Election.

He wants the directive requiring him to remove all his campaigning materials bearing NASA’s symbols and logo set aside.

Further, he wants the amount refunded to him.

Governors want IEBC to publish ballot quantities, serial numbers

The Council of Governors wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to publish the quantity and serial numbers for gubernatorial ballot papers for each polling station in all counties.

In a statement, CoG Chairman Josphat Nanok stated that the Commission should also indicate how much extra ballot papers have been printed in each constituency in the 47 counties.

“The Council of Governors takes cognisance of the fact that only 12 days are remaining to the 8th August 2017 General Elections and appeals to the IEBC to ensure the polls will be free, fair and credible,” he said.

He explained that this will ensure there are no irregularities during voting.

“As such, the Commission must provide the necessary logistics to ensure Kenyans exercises their democratic right of voting,” he stated.

“The Council of Governors, therefore, requests the Commission publishes all the above information immediately for purposes of accountability and transparency.”

He noted that the security of ballot papers is essential for peaceful elections.