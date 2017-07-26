healthymagination programme welcomes 2nd cohort of entrepreneurs addressing maternal health in Sub-Saharan Africa

The healthymagination Mother and Child Programme has this week announced its second cohort of social enterprises that will receive training and mentorship aimed at improving and accelerating maternal and/or child health outcomes in Africa.

The programme – launched in March 2016 by GE and Santa Clara University’s Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship – aims to continue to accelerate health innovations in Sub-Saharan Africa.

After a rigorous application and evaluation process, 14 organizations were selected to be in the programme’s second cohort of social entrepreneurs and accelerate maternal health outcomes across Africa with impact areas including, Benin, Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe and more.

The second cohort of entrepreneurs are currently attending a three-day, in-person workshop in Johannesburg, South Africa. This kick-off workshop packs core business principles into a powerful forum facilitated by senior-level Miller Center mentors and GE business leaders. The program is designed to help the organizations acquire business fundamentals, improve their strategic thought processes, and articulate business plans that demonstrate impact, growth and long-term financial sustainability.

"Solving local health challenges calls for locally-adapted interventions and innovations, and Social Entrepreneurs in Sub-Saharan Africa are playing a major role in this regard." Healthymagination Executive Director, Robert Wells

"This cohort’s impact aligns with the target indicators for United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #3. Miller Center is honored such amazing social enterprises applied to this Mother & Child accelerator program." Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship Executive Director, Thane Kreiner (PhD)

The kick-off workshop will be followed by a six-month, online accelerator programme with in-depth mentorship from Silicon Valley-based executives and local GE business leaders. The accelerator and mentorship programme will culminate in a “Premier Pitch” event in Africa where the 14 organizations will present their respective enterprises to an audience of potential investors.

"Nurturing a vibrant social entrepreneurship ecosystem is key for sustainable healthcare development and is a major focus area for GE in Africa." GE Healthcare Africa President and CEO, Farid Fezoua

The 14 social enterprises that have been selected for the second cohort of the healthymagination Mother and Child Programme are: Afya Research Africa – STONE HMIS, Cedars Diagnostics, doctHERs, Early Reach, Liberian Energy Network, Maternity Foundation, MDaaS, MOBicure, Neopenda, Sevamob, Sisu Global Health, Southlake Medical Centre – under LiveWell, SubQ Assist and Totohealth Tanzania.