Afro pop trio Elani to perform at the first edition of Tudishi Festival in Nakuru

Tudishi Festival which is a Kenyan outdoor event aiming to celebrate our Kenyan/African cuisine and music is set to host Afro Pop Trio Elani with the aim of preaching the peace, especially during the electioneering period.

The trio (Wambui Ngugi, Brian Chweya, and Maureen Kunga) who released their debut single “Jana Usiku” on November 2013 that became a great success, creating a pavement on their subsequent singles while in 2014, the trio released numerous singles in the making of their debut album Barua Ya Dunia.

READ ALSO:Wizkid set to Perform at Barbecue Live

They have won hearts of many and their comeback is much awaited. They’re currently working on a new album hopefully to be dropped during the peace concert on 6th August 2017.

Tamasha band, founded in 2011 consisting of young vibrant members from Nakuru namely, Faith Mwende, Robert Riziki, Anthony Njagi, Gideon Musyoka and Robert Mwambonu. Not only being performing artists, they also run a music school Tamasha House of Music which trains, records and mentors up and coming artists. They are also a charitable band as they participate in Lishana Vishana campaign, in partnership with Nakuru Stand Up, another youth led organization.

Kenyan actor Nick Mutuma and also the current brand ambassador of South African Airways will be the co-host and the emcee at the event.

Happening on 6th August 2017 at Kunte Gardens Nakuru from 12.00.p.m-10.00.p.m., Tudishi Festival’s main campaign is to preach peace especially during the election period in one of the areas affected by the post-election violence in 2007. What better way to celebrate our culture and preach peace in the company of friends, family, good food and great music!!

#2dishifeast #bethepeaceyouseek

