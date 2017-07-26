5 fashion mistakes men make

July 26, 2017 32 Views

Men fashion has come a long way, from being deemed unnecessary to being embraced by fashion powerhouses and magazines. Still, some men take their appearance lightly and while we may forgive an oversize suit or socks that don’t match, here are some of the looks that turn women off:

Skinny jeans with extra long tops: Leave the dress tops to the ladies

Wearing socks with sandals: All we think is, Who will wash those socks?

Overdoing perfume: It screams ‘you did not shower’ louder

Sniff and wear: You can’t smell the sweat, women can

Unkempt locs: We forgave Bob Marley because he made beautiful music

Overdoing trends: It is never that serious

