5 fashion mistakes men make

5 fashion mistakes men make
July 26, 2017 39 Views

Men fashion has come a long way, from being deemed unnecessary to being embraced by fashion powerhouses and magazines. Still, some men take their appearance lightly and while we may forgive an oversize suit or socks that don’t match, here are some of the looks that turn women off:

Skinny jeans with extra long tops: Leave the dress tops to the ladies

Wearing socks with sandals: All we think is, Who will wash those socks?

Overdoing perfume: It screams ‘you did not shower’ louder

Sniff and wear: You can’t smell the sweat, women can

Unkempt locs: We forgave Bob Marley because he made beautiful music

Overdoing trends: It is never that serious

Previous 5 fashion mistakes men make
Next healthymagination programme welcomes 2nd cohort of entrepreneurs addressing maternal health in Sub-Saharan Africa
Category EntertainmentLatestTrending

You might also like

News 0 Comments

Who is luring your children to drugs?

Tobacco products manufacturers are engaging vendors in a hatched plot to lure school going children into smoking, new study reveals. City pupils are at a high risk of being lured

Busy Signal Geared Up For Free Up Peace Reggae Concert In Nairobi Kenya
Trending 0 Comments

Busy Signal Geared Up For Free Up Peace Reggae Concert In Nairobi Kenya

Award-winning Jamaican star Busy Signal is excited about his upcoming Free Up Peace concert in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre on July 28. “I’m gonna be live

Latest 0 Comments

Business News Highlights

Leaders urge EU not to tax Kenyan goods as EPA deal pushed to January 2017 East African Community leaders have urged European Union (EU) not to tax Kenyan exports as

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply