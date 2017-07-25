Wizkid brings the house down at BBQ Live

Wizkid brings the house down at BBQ Live
July 25, 2017 80 Views

It might have been a rainy night but that didn’t stop Nigerian superstar Wizkid whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun from giving the fans what they want.This year’s 14th Edition and 4th Anniversary of the Barbecue event sponsored by Ciroc with a promise of electric performances from the fiery line-up.

READ ALSO:Wizkid set to Perform at Barbecue Live

The Starboy CEO was supported by our very own Nameless, Fena Gitu, H_art the Band and Willy Paul. Check out the sights.

PHOTOS: GITOBU EDWIN/X NEWS

Wizkid performs throughout despite the heavy rains.

 

Nigeria’s original Starboy Performing at the Barbecue live

Fans show the love of Starboy

Phenomena Woman aka Fena on the spot making her Sema Ngwe things

H-ART the band didn’t disappoint with their baby love music

Nameless who recently released his single “Inspire” was out to make the chilly night warm

Willy Paul aka Mr. Digirii was up with the game at for the night.

Previous Sports highlights July 25 2017
Next Burhani Engineer’s computer programme to boost STEM education in Kenya
Tags Barbecue LiveFena GituFena Gitu new musicgin idealH-art the BandKICCministry of sports and culturenamelessNameless and Wahu in DubaiNana Gichaga KICC CEONigerian musicPRSKStarboyWizKidwizkid sweet love video
Category EntertainmentVideos

You might also like

Gilad flosses his daughter on the ‘gram
Entertainment 0 Comments

Gilad flosses his daughter on the ‘gram

Gilad recently shot the music video for his new single ‘Nairobi Yangu’ in the streets of Nairobi The video was shot at Kencom and he had invited the public to

New Act : LINDA “We are not just going to be your average kind of artistes”
Entertainment 0 Comments

New Act : LINDA “We are not just going to be your average kind of artistes”

LINDA might have a unique name but that is not the only outstanding thing about the girl-band. With some of the strongest voices to hit the scene in a minute

Entertainment 0 Comments

Lyric Lab

 Raymond- Natafuta Kiki Bongo is creating yet another superstar. Raymond who was first featured with “kwetu” which was once termed the hottest song has released a new hit “natafuta Kiki.”

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply