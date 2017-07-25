Wizkid brings the house down at BBQ Live

It might have been a rainy night but that didn’t stop Nigerian superstar Wizkid whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun from giving the fans what they want.This year’s 14th Edition and 4th Anniversary of the Barbecue event sponsored by Ciroc with a promise of electric performances from the fiery line-up.

The Starboy CEO was supported by our very own Nameless, Fena Gitu, H_art the Band and Willy Paul. Check out the sights.

PHOTOS: GITOBU EDWIN/X NEWS