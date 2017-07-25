Sports highlights July 25 2017

Arsenal’s Lucas Perez wants to exit the club

Lucas Perez wants to leave Arsenal after feeling cheated by the handing over of his No 9 jersey. Perez who still aims at earning a spot in Spain’s squad for the 2018 World Cup, already admitted he is willing to a return to Deportivo La Coruna this transfer window. He started only three matches for Arsenal in the Premier League and Champions League in his first season with the club. “I want to leave, to play and be happy. Last year I barely had any opportunities and when I had them I took advantage of them. And this season is clearly going to be more of the same. I want to fight to go to the national team. I want to play football, but for that I have to leave. And I think that the best place for me is at home, with Depor.” Perez said.

West Ham sign Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen

West Ham have completed signing of Bayer Leverkusen forward Javier Hernandez. Hernandez widely known as ‘Chicharito’ who arrived in London on Monday to undergo a medical ahead of the transfer, has signed a three-year deal. He will become the highest-paid player in the club’s history as he is set to be on salaries totalling £140,000 (ksh 1.8M) a week.

Swansea reject bid from Everton for midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swansea City have rejected a £40m (sh5.4B) bid from Premier League rivals Everton for Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Swans want £50m (sh6.7B) for the mid-fielder. Sigurdsson was not included in the pre-season tour squad in the United States, and has since been training with their under-23 side.This offer is the first Everton have made for the midfielder, while Leicester City have also made an unsuccessful bid for him this summer.