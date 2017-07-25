Newspaper summaries July 24 2017

Daily Nation

NASA, Jubilee to blame for Kenya woes – top seat seekers say

Three fringe presidential candidates last evening described NASA and Jubilee as among the problems Kenya is facing as they painted pictures of a bright future for the country without tribalism, corruption and bad manners, if elected.

In the first contest of ideas for the men who will be on the ballot, Dr Ekuru Aukot of the Thirdway Alliance and independent candidates Michael Wainaina and Japhet Kavinga Kaluyu were united in condemning their counterparts doing better in the opinion polls.

None of the three have ever held an elected position.

Four police officers deny role in Sh2.7m robbery

Four police officers and three civilians who were on Monday charged with Sh2.7 million robbery will be detained until Wednesday pending further investigations.

One of the officers is believed to be the daughter of a senior Administration Police commander.

The officers—Mr Simon Mwaniki, Mr Kennedy Kobia, Mr Isaiah Kimani and Ms Eunice Wanjiku Mburu—and civilians Maurice Odhiambo, Janet Cheptoo and Ezra Kipngeno denied the charges when they appeared before Limuru senior resident magistrate Karen Njalale.

The prosecution then applied to be allowed to detain the seven for more days to facilitate further investigations.

The seven are said to have robbed Mr Wuwei Dun, a Chinese who runs a gambling business in Nairobi.

Laikipia gubernatorial candidate appeals IEBC verdict

Laikipia governorship candidate Ndiritu Mureithi has appealed a ruling by the electoral body ordering him to destroy his campaign material after he was found in breach of the electoral code of conduct.

Mr Muriithi, who is former president Mwai Kibaki’s nephew, in his appeal said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) erred in the ruling.

The High Court granted the independent candidate stay on Saturday and fixed the hearing date for Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee directed Mr Muriithi to pay a Sh500,000 fine and remove posters bearing Jubilee Party colours and images of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

The Standard

Raila gets his way as President Uhuru skips much awaited presidential debate

President Uhuru Kenyatta skipped the much awaited presidential debate even as his main rival used the opportunity to sell his candidature in a live televised debate.

President Uhuru had a few weeks ago indicated that he would not honour the invite after complaining that the organisers had not involved him to discuss and agree on the format and rules of engagement.

“The position is that the President is not coming but if he decided to show up, that’s his prerogative,” Jubilee Party Vice President David Murathe told the Standard shortly before the debate kicked off on Monday evening.

The snub gave NASA Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga an opportunity over one hour to lay bare his vision for Kenya.

Kenyan teens rejecting HIV treatment, new study shows

A report by a global agency has warned the fight against HIV/Aids in Kenya could be undermined by adolescents discontinuing treatment.

The 2017 report by United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (Unaids) has flagged Kenya’s population of school-going teenagers as the most likely to stop treatment.

Some, according to the report that gave a global update on HIV/Aids as per the 2016 numbers, may also never start medication even after being diagnosed and found positive.

The flagged population are teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19, a majority of who are high school students, according to the report titled Ending Aids Progress Towards the 90-90-90 Targets.

Five to face murder charge over death of St Augustine pupil

Five employees of St Augustine Preparatory School in Mombasa will face murder charges over the death of a seven-year-old pupil who was killed by the institution’s bus.

Justice Dorah Chepkwony ordered the school’s headmistress, Kesi Sara, and employees Venant Mwasaru, Vald Mbadi, Abednego Mwendwa, and Charo Kazungu to appear in court on Wednesday to answer murder charges.

Jeremy Masila fell under the bus and was crushed to death on Wednesday.

An investigation by the National Transport Safety Authority revealed that the bus had a hole in the floor which was covered with a PVC carpet.

The Star

NASA tallying centre not in Tanzania, says Raila

The National Super Alliance tallying centre is not in Tanzania, Opposition leader Raila Odinga has said.

Raila said it beats logic for his competitors to be worried about the location of the centre which only concerns NASA.

“Some things exist in peoples minds. Why should we have a tallying centre in Tanzania?”

“Why should someone worry about where the tallying centre will be? Raila asked.

Speaking during the presidential debates on Monday, Raila said contrary to reports, the tallying centre will be in Kenya.

“We have made it clear that we will tally. Why should some people get worried where the tallying will be?”

KCB Rugby player James Kilonzo shot dead at Kasarani

KCB centre James Kilonzo has been shot dead by thugs outside an Mpesa shop at Kasarani.

Kilonzo had allegedly gone to withdraw some cash from the shop when he was shot in the chest on Monday evening.

The player who is a younger brother to Peter Kilonzo who also plays for KCB in the midfield, joined the Bankers in 2015 from Catholic Monks.

He went on to establish himself as a first choice centre alongside his brother Peter.

He helped the Bankers win the Kenya cup title this season as well as the Enterprise cup, beating Kabras Sugar in both finals.

Investigate Sonko bodyguard for assault on three men, magistrate orders police

A Nairobi court has ordered police to investigate claims by three men that they were assaulted by Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko’s bodyguard.

Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi ordered OCS Capitol Hill police station to conduct investigations into the claims by Felix Kioko, Emanuel Baraza and Benjamin Anuago, who were charged yesterday with maliciously damaging property belonging to the senator’s lawyer Alphonce Mutinda.

Andayi ordered the OCS to table a report in court on Wednesday explaining the action he has taken. He also ordered that he take Anuago for treatment.

Business Daily

Kemsa in a spot over free HIV medicines fraud

Rent-seeking government officials and corrupt businessmen are diverting donor-funded free HIV medication for sale in the black market, denying poor Kenyans access to the life-saving drugs, a Business Daily investigation has revealed.

Essential medicines, including antibiotics procured with the help of American aid agency USAid and specifically meant for distribution by the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa), are some of the drugs that are illegally being sold in the market.

A sulfur-based antibiotic called Sulfran-DS, mostly used to prevent opportunistic infections like pneumonia and urinary tract infections in patients whose immune systems have been compromised, is being sold at Sh120 per a pack of 100 tablets in Nairobi.

Sh10bn KQ plane grounded after JKIA accident

A Sh10 billion Kenya Airways aircraft was on Sunday night extensively damaged just prior to takeoff, forcing the airline to ground it and book the Johannesburg-bound passengers on other flights.

The national carrier says one of its eight Boeing 737-800 aircraft suffered damage to its main body (fuselage and engine) after a tow truck —which was dragging the plane from the terminal bay to the runway — rammed it.

This accident happened around 8:50pm when the last of three daily KQ flights to Johannesburg was scheduled, forcing the airline to cancel the trip and rebook passengers.

“Kenya Airways confirms that one of its aircraft was involved in an unfortunate incident Sunday evening. There were no injuries,” the airline said in a statement.

SGR train call centre hitch derails M-Pesa bookings

A lack of phone operators is derailing the purchase of tickets via M-Pesa for the standard gauge railway (SGR) passenger train plying the Mombasa–Nairobi line.

Travellers booking Madaraka Express train via M-Pesa have complained that they have not been able to reach operators manning the free toll lines, making it difficult to secure seats for early booking.

The free toll lines which operates from 7am-4pm remain unattended for most of the time when passengers call to book, passengers say.

“I have been calling the line for the better of the day but no one has been picking my calls,” said Erastus Mulwa, a passenger who failed to book yesterday’s train.