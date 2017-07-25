Business highlights July 25 2017

‘Leaking’ water treatment plant spells doom for Juja fish farmers
Fish farmers in Juja are now counting enormous losses following the discharge of effluent sewage into Ruiru River from the Ksh4.5 billion Gatong’ora water treatment plant.
The farmers claim that over the last two weeks, untreated sewage from the World Bank-backed treatment plant has been flowing into the river.
Area residents who use the water for fish farming say they have lost millions of shillings after the contaminated water caused death of their fish.
They are now accusing the Ruiru-Juja Water and Sewerage Company (RUJWASCO) of negligence and turning a blind eye on their plight.
LG unveils airport robots ahead of Winter Olympics
South Korean multinational electronics company, LG Electronics, has launched Airport Guide Robots and Airport Cleaning Robots in preparation for the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The robots at the Incheon International Airport will assist travelers arriving and departing from the country during the global event.
Airport Guide Robots will provide information and assistance to visitors while the Airport Cleaning Robot will be ensuring the airport floors remain sparkling clean.
The robots started official operations on Friday though they began beta testing in February. They are equipped with voice recognition capabilities and understand Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese to enable them to provide assistance verbally.
Relief for traders as Nairobi, Dar lift trade embargos
Kenyan and Tanzanian traders can now breathe easy after the countries agreed to resolve their protracted tiff that had resulted to mutual trade restrictions.
Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and her Tanzanian conterpart announced the compromise on Monday and consequently lifted trade bans that had been imposed on either countries.
Kenya had banned the importation of cooking gas from Tanzania and the latter had retaliated by banning the exportation of unprocessed foods, milk products and cigarettes to Kenya.
Kenya also lifted the ban on Tanzanian wheat flour, a move that the latter reciprocated with lifting the ban on importation of milk products from Kenya.
