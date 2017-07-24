Sports highlights July 24 2017

Man Utd Coach Jose Mourinho wants more consistency from Anthony Martial

After his high class performance in Manchester United’s friendly win against Real Madrid, Anthony Martial is now being urged by coach Jose Mourinho to show more consistency. Martial electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd yesterday by showing total close control and skill, before passing the ball over to Jesse Lingard to open the scoring against Real Madrid. “We want more consistency in his talent. I think today was positive for him, that’s why I left him for 90 minutes on the pitch. He was enjoying himself, he was trying things and it’s important in these friendly matches to try things, which he did. I think was good for Anthony, for his confidence.” Mourinho commented.

Marseille hold talks with Celtic about signing Moussa Dembele

The discussion took place in Glasgow on Saturday where Marseille was playing Rangers in a pre-season friendly. But it is believed Celtic coach Brendan Rodgers is not prepared to sell Dembele until after their final Champions League qualifying game in August. Chelsea and West Ham United tried to sign the striker in January with three years left on his current contract. Dembele scored 32 goals last season helping Celtic win a domestic treble .In January 2016, He came close to joining Tottenham but the club was not prepared to meet Fulham’s condition that he be loaned back to the club for the remainder of the season.