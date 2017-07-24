News highlights July 24 2017

Judiciary ready to handle election petitions

Judges and Magistrates are willing and ready to tackle any election disputes arising from the August 8 polls, Chairman of the Judiciary Committee on Elections, Justice Msagha Mbogholi has said.

Justice Mbogholi has said that all judges and magistrates who will handle election petitions have been trained.

Speaking during earlier today during a joint press conference with IEBC, the Judiciary and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) on elections preparedness, also said a special group of 92 magistrates has been trained to handle hate speech and bribery allegations.

“We can look Kenyans in the eye today and say that any case brought to us will be decided in the timelines provided in law,” Mbogholi said.

He said the courts have done a lot of work in preparing for elections and all judicial officials are prepared to handle cases that may arise before and after the elections.

In May, Chief Justice David Maraga re-affirmed the Judiciary’s readiness to handle all disputes arising from the August General elections.

Maraga revealed that the courts expects a high number of disputes after the elections especially from the ward level.

“The judiciary is very well prepared .We’ve had the judges trained to refresh their minds to deal with petitions. At the moment we’re hearing appeals from the parties on the party primaries,” he said then.

Court dismisses case seeking to force IEBC to declare presidential poll results within seven hours

The High Court has dismissed a case by three Kisumu voters seeking to compel Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to declare presidential poll results within seven hours after voting ends.

Petitioners Mr Titus Alila, Mrs Jackline Otieno and Mr Francis Ogada wanted provisional Presidential results declared as official hours after closure of polling stations to avoid anxiety.

Through their lawyer Kenneth Amondi, the petitioners argued the seven days allowed by the Constitutions for the declaration of the Presidential results was too long.

“It was established as part of the recommendations of the Kriegler Commission that one of the major causes of post-election violence in the 2007 general elections was delay in the announcement of presidential results and that the delay led to the chaos witnessed,” Amondi said.

The petitioners argued that delay in announcing the Presidential election results will compromise the Constitutional thresholds for a free and fair election which must be transparent, efficient and accountable.

The 2010 Constitution stipulates that IEBC has seven days within which they should have announced the presidential elections.