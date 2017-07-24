Business highlights July 24 2017

Egypt’s EFG-Hermes launches operations in Kenya

Egyptian investment bank, EFG-Hermes Holding SAE will soon start its operations in Kenya after it received all the necessary approvals from the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya.

The Cairo-based lender announced that it had received a licence to operate as a stock broker and could start operations in the first week of August.

The Kenyan office in Nairobi will serve as the East African headquarters for the bank, given the proximity to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

EFG-Hermes is one of the largest investment banks in the Middle East and has a total of $2.5 billion (Ksh259.88 billion) in assets under management and over 880 employees across seven countries in the Middle-East.

WHO raises flag over drug resistant HIV

The World Health Organization has issued an alert over an increased trend of HIV drug resistance.

In a detailed report on a survey conducted I several countries, the UN agency warns that the trend is a growing threat that could undermine global progress in treating and preventing HIV infection if early and effective action is not taken.

According to the report, six out of the 10 surveyed countries registered that over 10% of people starting antiretroviral (ARV) therapy had a degree of resistance to some of the most common ARVs.

WHO is now recommending that the countries sampled, in Asia, Africa and America, urgently revie their HIV treatment programmes.

77 sue KPCU over sacking, seek Ksh349 million compensation

The Kenya Planters Co-operative Union (KPCU) has been dealt a legal suit after 77 former employees moved to court seeking payment of Ksh349 million in terminal dues.

The 77 former employees of the miller, who include former administration officers, claim to have been retrenched by a receiver manager appointed by the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) which was seeking to recover an outstanding loan of over Ksh643 million.

In a case filed with the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC), the claimants state that they were retrenched without termination letters and left without notice nor payment of terminal dues.

KPCU has 21 days to respond, failure to which the case will be heard and determined in its absence.