Why John Njoroge is counting on track record for his re-election bid as Kasarani MP

MP John Njoroge Chege is hopeful his track record in the past four and half years will spear-head is re-election as Kasarani Member of Parliament.

Njoroge Chege says he has seen it all including being charged with corruptly receiving Sh100,000 to facilitate the payment of Sh3.3 million to a secondary school, but was acquitted. Claims he says were wrong.

The legislature is among the two Jubilee MPs and at least 30 sitting MCAs who lost in the party primaries will run or reelection as independents, he remains adamant that the Jubilee nominations were not free and fair.

“My track record is out there for everyone to see. The projects we have started afresh or those that needed renovations are so many,” says the man who has who has benefited pupils and students, women and the whole community at large from the construction of Police Stations, School Blocks.

Njoroge adds that despite the man projects he has done, all he receives is blackmail from those who wants to see him fail as opposed to supporting his plans.