MP John Njoroge Chege is hopeful his track record in the past four and half years will spear-head is re-election as Kasarani Member of Parliament.
Njoroge Chege says he has seen it all including being charged with corruptly receiving Sh100,000 to facilitate the payment of Sh3.3 million to a secondary school, but was acquitted. Claims he says were wrong.
The legislature is among the two Jubilee MPs and at least 30 sitting MCAs who lost in the party primaries will run or reelection as independents, he remains adamant that the Jubilee nominations were not free and fair.
“My track record is out there for everyone to see. The projects we have started afresh or those that needed renovations are so many,” says the man who has who has benefited pupils and students, women and the whole community at large from the construction of Police Stations, School Blocks.
Njoroge adds that despite the man projects he has done, all he receives is blackmail from those who wants to see him fail as opposed to supporting his plans.
“A lot has been said about me, the case of Abdirahman Mohammed Abdullahi , who claimed to have given me money as an inducement to facilitate the payment of Sh3,342,716.77 for the construction of a tuition block at Baba Ndogo Secondary School. That was one of the lies,”said the Mp who is not surprised the case was thrown away
Kamulu Police Post, Mwiki Secondary School, Njiru Maternit, Kasarani Clay City, Uwezo Fund Applicants which sees over shs 20m given to pupils and students in a a year are some of the projects the member of parliamnet is counting on a she seeks re-election.
“You realize that Many of the projects have been developed from the ground breaking level, while others are an upgrade through renovations process. In the second terms, we intent to ensure that we finish pending projects and equipping laboratories in some of the schools we have started,” he said.
The incumbent, will squire it out with Mercy Gakuya, whon won the Jubilee nominations two months ago in the on August 8 national elections.
