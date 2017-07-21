Sports headlines-July 21 2017 United beat City in Manchester US derby

United beat City in Manchester US derby

Romelu Lukaku scored his second goal in two matches as Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-0 in Houston on Thursday.

Romelu Lukaku showed just why Manchester United splashed the cash to sign him as Jose Mourinho’s men earned early bragging rights against bitter rivals Manchester City courtesy of a 2-0 win at the International Champions Cup.

Belgium international Lukaku, who arrived from Everton for a reported £75million, opened his account in the 2-1 friendly win over Real Salt Lake on Monday.

And Lukaku made it two goals in two games with Thursday’s opening strike in the first Manchester derby played on foreign soil at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas – where Ederson and Kyle Walker made their debuts for City.

Barcelona want to sign Philippe Coutinho and are prepared to pay more than £70m but sources says the player is “100 per cent not for sale”. Coutinho signed a contract extension in January that runs until 2022 and the deal has no release clause so any sale would have to be agreed by Liverpool.

He was outstanding for Liverpool last season as he scored 13 times and provided seven assists in 31 Premier League appearances. That form has brought him to the attention of Barcelona, but Coutinho definitively shot down talk of a move to La Liga when asked about leaving Liverpool in March.

“Stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour. Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more. I have a long contract with Liverpool. Speculation is for journalists only.”Coutinho said.

KCB chess team selects players for African club championship in Egypt

Kenya Chess defending champions KCB have named six players and two officials who will represent the country during the African Clubs Champions Cup in Cairo Egypt from 23rd July- 1 st August 2017.

The team will leave the country on Sunday evening before participating in a series chess rounds aiming to dominate the chess championship. KCB Chess team manager Isaac Babu says the team has prepared adequately for the tournament aiming to grab major honours.

“We want to perform very well and make the country proud during the Egypt outing, our squad has the best players and hopefully we stand a good chance”, said Babu.

KCB traveling party consist of team manager Isaac Babu, Head of Delegation Martin Gichia while the playing unit will be led by team captain Ben Magana, Aaron Wanyama, Philip Singe , Jackson Kamau Joseph Methu and William Wachania.