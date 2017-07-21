Newspaper summaries-July 21 2017

Daily Nation

Appeal judges clear way for August polls: The National Super Alliance on Thursday said it respected the Court of Appeal’s decision to allow the printing of presidential ballots by a Dubai-based company to proceed. The political group’s spokesman Salim Lone said his party will continue to monitor the operations of IEBC to ensure a free and fair election. The court overturned a High Court decision blocking the printing of the papers by Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing company. The lower court had said the tender had been awarded without public participation.

Jack Ma’s message of hope for Kenya’s youth: Jack Ma, e-commerce magnate and owner of Alibaba Group Holding, a company that facilitates trade via the Web had a resounding message when he spoke at the University of Nairobi on Thursday: “Stop procrastinating on business ideas”. “If you are a real entrepreneur, you will never wait to start a business,” he said. The entrepreneur urged young people to take advantage of technology and data. “The future of entrepreneurship is on the Internet. This is a challenge and an opportunity,” he said, adding: “It scares me sometimes”.

Kibaki fit as a fiddle — Mary Wambui: Othaya MP Mary Wambui has assured Kenyans that former President Mwai Kibaki is in good health and relaxing at home following reports that he had been admitted to hospital. Speaking during the UhuruToExpress meetings in Nyeri on Thursday, Ms Wambui said she was with Mr Kibaki in the morning and could confirm that he is fit. “I was with him in the morning and he was in good health,” she told Mukurwe-ini residents as she chased votes for President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

The Standard

Al Ghurair to print presidential ballot papers after IEBC wins appeal: Preparations for the August 8 elections are firmly back on track after the Court of Appeal gave the go-ahead for a Dubai-based firm to print the presidential ballot papers. The Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing firm, which has already started delivering ballot papers for other elective seats, will now continue printing the presidential ballot papers after the ruling that marked the collapse of the 18th case against the electoral commission. Thursday’s decision was a successive victory for IEBC, which had the previous day secured the dismissal of a petition against its electronic elections system.

M-Akiba shuts with State still chasing Sh890 million: The National Treasury is facing an uphill task to raise ShSh888 million in less than 24 hours in the mobile-based M-Akiba bond that has only managed to get Sh112.5 million in 21 days. A source who spoke to The Standard said the Government was mulling extending the offer should the uptake fail to hit the target by close of business today. However, according to the head of information technology at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Irungu Wagemma, uptake of the bond is expected to rise today as more investors engage in the last-minute rush.

12 new cases reported as cholera spreads in Nairobi: Twelve new cases of cholera have been reported in Nairobi as the outbreak continues to give national and county government health officials sleepless nights. Six of the latest victims have been admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and the others at a newly opened centre at Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums. The six are in addition to the 67 people who had been admitted to KNH earlier, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Star

Uhuru, Raila push for high vote turnout: Seventeen days to D-Day and the race too close to call, so President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA chief Raila Odinga are zeroing in on high voter turnout. Each vote counts. From opinion polls, it appears that whoever can dispel malaise and disaffection and galvanise voters has a better chance of victory on August 8. Raila is even telling his supporters — perhaps in jest, perhaps not — not to have sex on election eve so they they awake rested and energised to cast ballots vote, make sure others do and protect the NASA vote against rigging.

Victory for IEBC as courts rules Al Ghurair to print ballot papers: The Court of Appeal has ruled that Al Ghurair can go ahead with the printing of presidential ballot papers. A five-judge bench on Thursday reversed a decision that terminated the awarding of the contract to the Dubai-based firm. The judges said the High Court erred in holding public participation a mandatory requirement for direct procurement. The Court also faulted the High Court for failing to consider timelines set under the constitution.

Biwott was misunderstood, Henry Kosgei says at funeral: Nicholas Biwott was not secretive, he simply “measured his words” as it is taboo for members of the Kalenjin tribe to talk about certain aspects of their lives. Former minister Henry Kosgei said this on Thursday during the funeral service for the former powerful cabinet minister at Maria Soti Secondary School in Toot, Keiyo South. “He knew what to say and what not to say. Are we allowed to, for example, talk about the number of children and cows we have in Kalenjin?” Kosgei asked mourners.

Business Daily

Jack Ma promises to market Kenya abroad: Chinese business magnate Jack Ma yesterday promised to market Kenya during his tours around the world, citing the country’s massive but largely unexplored potential. “Will I be the ambassador of African industry and bring more Chinese manufacturing companies here? This is my honour. I will be happy to do that,” said Mr Ma, the executive chairman of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group who was recently crowned the richest person in Asia. The Chinese tycoon praised Kenya’s ICT infrastructure and urged young people to use it as window to trade with the world.

Sadolin paints set to lose trade name: Sadolin Paints East Africa Limited is set to stop using the household name in manufacturing its paint following termination of a deal it had with Dutch company Akzo Nobel Coatings International BV, which owns the trademark. Akzo in February sent a one year notice to Sadolin Paints East Africa, indicating that the licence agreement with the local firm would come to an end on February 1, 2018, instead of the original December 31, 2019, date. Akzo owns the Sadolin Paints trademark but has been engaging the local firm to manufacture and sell paints under the trade name in return for royalties.

Kisumu tycoon to build Sh1bn sugar factory: A Kisumu businessman and owner of Foam Mattresses Limited is set to put up a Sh940 million sugar factory in Siaya County at a time when the industry is battling a myriad of problems including low production. Surendra Patel, in partnership with an unnamed local investor, is setting up South Gem Sugar Factory Limited in Kanyilaji village with a capacity to crush 1,000 metric tonnes of cane per day producing 2.5 metric tonnes of sugar. Mr Patel is the proprietor of Foam Mattress Limited which has production plants in Kisumu and Nairobi.