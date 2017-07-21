News highlights-July 21 2017 Outspoken ODM MP arrested over hate speech

Outspoken ODM MP arrested over hate speech
Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohammed, has been arrested. Junet was arrested today and taken to Homa Bay Police Station where he recorded a statement over allegations of hate speech and incitement to violence.
He is set to appear in court to answer to the charges.
According to police sources, the MP is facing accusations of uttering words that are deemed inflammatory and may lead to violence if action is not taken.
However, the specifics of the accusations remain unclear as police are yet to release more details.
The MP first made the announcement on his twitter account but did not give further details on the arrest.
I am under arrest at Homa bay police station..
— Hon. Junet Mohamed (@JunetMohamed) 21 July 2017
Kidero dismisses poll showing him neck and neck with Sonko
Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has dismissed the latest opinion poll by TIFA putting him in neck and neck race with his closest competitor Senator Mike Sonko.
Speaking to Capital FM News, Kidero described the figures as a fabrication meant to favour Sonko.
“No we are not neck and neck, these are fabricated opinion polls. Remember the last one was on July 2 which on deep analysis showed that Sonko was supported by 55 percent of women and me 45 percent of men,” he said.
The poll released on Thursday revealed that if elections were held today, Kidero and Sonko who is vying on a Jubilee ticket would most likely tie at 44 per cent.
Most wanted terror suspect surrenders, claims innocence
Police on Wednesday released pictures of several suspected Al Shabaab operatives in a high value police terror list after reports indicated that the terror group was amassing fighters on the Somalia side of Boni forest after a renewed Kenyan effort to flush each terror suspect out of the expansive forest.
The report also revealed that a number of Kenyan sympathisers are assisting a small group of Al Shabaab fighters dispatched into the country to plan and execute terror attacks.
One of those mentioned has presented himself to the police, professing his innocence.
Saladh Tari Gufu, who was on the police most-wanted list with a Kshs 2 million shilling bounty on his head, has denied any connection to the Somalia based terror group.
Earlier, he took to social media to express his innocence and denying any role in terror activities through a post on his Facebook account before presenting himself to the police.
